Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 2-8-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker coming to the game tonight despite being traded:

"I've never seen anything like that before. Number one, it's a credit to God and how he's blessing our team, our organization, and the character that we have in our locker room. Those guys mean a lot to us, Josh (Hart) and Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) and Didi (Louzada) and Sato (Tomáš Satoranský). To have guys show up to a game after they've been traded to support their brothers, that's what we're building. Just that connectivity."

On CJ McCollum joining the Pelicans:

"I think it's going to elevate our group. CJ has seen it all. He's been in the league for a decade, (he’s) been to a conference championship. He's won at extremely high levels. He's a pro, and we need guys like him to elevate on the court. So we're excited, I'm excited, he's excited."

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes

On what today was like with the trade pending:

"It was definitely an emotional day for us. I mean like I said, we are losing our brothers. But, I mean, also it's a good day because we are getting new teammates so we are getting new brothers. So I mean, I'm really excited about the future but I'm definitely missing our guys.”

On how much he is looking forward to playing with CJ McCollum:

"I'm hyped. I'm very hyped. I mean, shoot, he's an Ohio guy. I'm an Ohio guy. I've been watching him since I was little so that's going to be really fun for me. I'm excited."

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

On Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart being traded:

"Well, today, the whole day was kind of difficult for me especially, with Nickeil (Alexander-Walker), especially with Josh Hart. Being with him, being with Josh for five years and talking with Nickeil, trying to get him out of his own head and get him to playing well consistently. Josh Hart, he's been there every single night, just playing extremely hard. He does everything that you ask out of him, on the defensive end, on the offensive end, and the same thing with Nickeil. We lost some great players, but they’re some really good guys."

On what it meant for Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to be here tonight:

"Nickeil actually had my tickets tonight. So, Swin (Cash) asked me if Nickeil could get my tickets tonight. It kind of shocked me a little bit, but I mean it meant the world to me to see Josh (Hart) and Nickeil on the sideline and still cheering us on. It shows us how real of a fan they are of us and we are of them."