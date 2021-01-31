Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 1-30-21 | 2020-21 NBA
Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy
On Zion Williamson's third quarter performance:
"I mean Zion's just a really good player and he's hard to guard. He went on the attack. I mean he didn't really do anything that we don't see almost every night. I don't really think there was anything different there. He's just very good."
On having quarters where the team struggles to get many defensive stops:
"Yeah, look we've been on a pretty steady defensive decline, you know, since the sixth or seventh game of the season. It's frustrating to me because, you know, it's a big part of my job is to — or at least the way I looked at this job coming in — a big part of my job was to try to get us to improve at the defensive end of the floor. And I thought we came out of camp guarding at a pretty high level, especially for early in the season, and the level we are guarding at now, it's not acceptable and, as a coach, I look at that and I take a lot of responsibility for that so it drives me crazy. Our players have to take a responsibility for that too. I've said this to you 10 straight games, 11 straight games — we need a whole different defensive disposition and mindset. To keep the ball in front of us, to fight to make shots more difficult, we just need to be a lot different than we are."
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On why defensive disposition isn't sinking in or translating to the game:
"Honestly it's one thing if a team is hitting shots... When they're playing harder than us and hitting shots, we're not even giving ourselves a chance. And we can't give up both like that."
On what really went wrong in the second quarter where the game got away:
"Like I said, when they're playing harder than us and hitting shots, you like not even giving yourself a chance. Simple as that."
Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker
On addressing the demeanor and the way the team approaches defense:
“Just come together. You know all five guys play defense. So just come together. Don't point fingers, but hold each other accountable at the same time. It's just finding that middle ground. If there's a break down (on the defensive end), talking about it right then, communicating so the next time it doesn't happen. And I think it's just a want to and it's a will. Not saying that guys don't want to win because I do believe that we want to win. It's just in times like that you have to come together to build each other up."
On if he was surprised on how often the games get to margins of 15-20 points:
“I feel like if it's self-inflicted, it shouldn't be a surprise. I do believe that we are a capable team. We show flashes of it. It's just that missing piece to the puzzle that we [have to] find where we don't have quarters like that. Today it was the second quarter. Maybe if it wasn't a 48-point quarter; maybe if it was a 32-point quarter, that makes a big difference in the game especially in the game where we were at. Even just the momentum of things, the way guys were flowing. We'll figure it out."
Pelicans vs. Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 1/30/21
Catch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets in Game 18 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
2020-21 Game #18: Pelicans vs. Rockets
| 01:01
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Brandon Ingram 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:01
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:55
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 09:44
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-30-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 02:11
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-20
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Houston Rockets 01-30-21
| 00:01
Highlights: Zion Williamson puts up 26 vs. Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson putting up 26 points vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Houston Rockets
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with 10 points in limited minutes vs the Houston Rockets (1-30-21).
| 00:38
Nickeil spinning up-and-under | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker penetrates with the double clutch finish vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:11
Zion Williamson fade away and-1 | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the fade away hoop and harm vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:17
Brandon Ingram block leads to a Zion bucket | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the nice block leading to a hanging bucket from Zion Williamson vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:19
New Orleans Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. the Houston Rockets 1-30-21
Highlights from the first half of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets game (1/30/21).
| 02:20
Jaxson Hayes wows with reverse alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with the show-stopping reverse alley-oop dunk vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:11
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam in transition | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson takes the nice alley-oop pass from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and slams it home vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:20
Jaxson Hayes back to back buckets | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets active in the 2nd quarter vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:41
Zion plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is too strong down low on the bucket vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:19
Lonzo steal leads to Bledsoe triple | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights
Pelicans-Rockets Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the nice steal and pass to Bledsoe for the three pointer vs. the Houston Rockets (1/30/21).
| 00:22
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Rockets | January 30, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Houston Rockets on Saturday, January 30 at 7:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
