Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame Quotes 1-30-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On Zion Williamson's third quarter performance:

"I mean Zion's just a really good player and he's hard to guard. He went on the attack. I mean he didn't really do anything that we don't see almost every night. I don't really think there was anything different there. He's just very good."

On having quarters where the team struggles to get many defensive stops:

"Yeah, look we've been on a pretty steady defensive decline, you know, since the sixth or seventh game of the season. It's frustrating to me because, you know, it's a big part of my job is to — or at least the way I looked at this job coming in — a big part of my job was to try to get us to improve at the defensive end of the floor. And I thought we came out of camp guarding at a pretty high level, especially for early in the season, and the level we are guarding at now, it's not acceptable and, as a coach, I look at that and I take a lot of responsibility for that so it drives me crazy. Our players have to take a responsibility for that too. I've said this to you 10 straight games, 11 straight games — we need a whole different defensive disposition and mindset. To keep the ball in front of us, to fight to make shots more difficult, we just need to be a lot different than we are."

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On why defensive disposition isn't sinking in or translating to the game:

"Honestly it's one thing if a team is hitting shots... When they're playing harder than us and hitting shots, we're not even giving ourselves a chance. And we can't give up both like that."

On what really went wrong in the second quarter where the game got away:

"Like I said, when they're playing harder than us and hitting shots, you like not even giving yourself a chance. Simple as that."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On addressing the demeanor and the way the team approaches defense:

“Just come together. You know all five guys play defense. So just come together. Don't point fingers, but hold each other accountable at the same time. It's just finding that middle ground. If there's a break down (on the defensive end), talking about it right then, communicating so the next time it doesn't happen. And I think it's just a want to and it's a will. Not saying that guys don't want to win because I do believe that we want to win. It's just in times like that you have to come together to build each other up."

On if he was surprised on how often the games get to margins of 15-20 points:

“I feel like if it's self-inflicted, it shouldn't be a surprise. I do believe that we are a capable team. We show flashes of it. It's just that missing piece to the puzzle that we [have to] find where we don't have quarters like that. Today it was the second quarter. Maybe if it wasn't a 48-point quarter; maybe if it was a 32-point quarter, that makes a big difference in the game especially in the game where we were at. Even just the momentum of things, the way guys were flowing. We'll figure it out."