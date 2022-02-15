Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame Quotes 2-14-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On how impressed he was with the team’s performance tonight:

"I’m definitely impressed. Anytime that you can go out and win a game against a playoff team like Toronto, that’s well coached, that before now had won seven or eight games in a row, it’s just impressive. The way we started our defense, moving the basketball, trusting each other. All the things we’ve been working on and talking about the last day and a half."

On the increased passing from the team, especially the centers:

"Jonas (Valančiūnas) is capable, Jaxson (Hayes) is capable, but the key for us is when you play the teams like Toronto that can switch read screens, is that you’ve got to drive the ball to the paint and kick it, and trust your teammate. Just kick it to the guy that’s next to you and rely on him to make the next play, and we did that tonight."

Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes

On Brandon Ingram’s improvement::

"He’s always been a great playmaker and smart player. I just think over the past few years his play has elevated so much, his vision and his passing. All aspects of his game really. It’s awesome to watch.”

On the process of adjusting to CJ McCollum:

"We’ve definitely come a long way since the first game, but I feel like we’ve still got some more acclimating to do. CJ is just such a great player so it’s going to take some time just getting used to playing and used to how we’re all going to play together. Tonight, we played really good."

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

On coming close to a triple-double in tonight’s game:

"Feels great. I’ve been pretty close to a triple-double a lot, so eventually it will come, but as long as we’re winning, I am fine with it."

On tonight’s game plan:

"We want to make an identity as a team. The focus for us going into tonight getting everybody involved and get the best shot."