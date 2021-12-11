Detroit Pistons v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 10: Willy Hernangomez #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Devonte' Graham #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans react to a play during the game against the Detroit Pistons on December 10, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Pistons Postgame Quotes 12-10-2021

Posted: Dec 10, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the defensive performance tonight:

“We just picked up our intensity. In the first quarter, I thought they played harder and faster. They got inside the paint, kicked out for threes, and made shots. You can see in the middle of the second quarter, we just started to pick it up. We did a really good job getting into their guys and everybody getting into a shift with maximum effort. It led us to perform offensively as we were able to get stops, run, and play to our advantage.”

On the impact that Nickeil Alexander-Walker had coming off the bench:

“We needed it, as Nickeil is huge to what we are doing here. I am trying to run more plays for him to get him going and put him into different situations. I thought tonight he did a great job of executing and making the right plays over and over again.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On getting into his groove the last few games:

“Yeah, I feel like I know where I’m going on the basketball floor, and my offense is coming a little easier if I make quick decisions, if I’m intentional about the things that I’m doing. My teammates make it a lot easier for me, just passing to me in the right spots, and it’s always good when they’re knocking down shots too and getting into a rhythm and knocking shots down.”

On what he likes about the current starting lineup:

“We’re able to get after it on the defensive end, with Herb (Jones) and Josh (Hart) being after the best players on the floor. It helps our offense out a lot. We’re getting stop (and) rebounding the basketball. We have different guys that can push into transition to push our pace. That’s our easiest offense.”

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On what he liked about their defensive performance:

“(Teresa Witherspoon) gave us a great scout again, like she always does, and we were able to go out there and execute. I think even in the first quarter we were still able to execute the game plan (and) have good game plan discipline. They just came out knocking down shots, and we have to tip our hat to them for that first quarter, but after that, we really got a little bit more physical. We were a little slow to start the game, so I feel like we kind of picked that up, and once we did that, we were able to get stops and get out and run in transition.”

On how Brandon Ingram’s offensive performance helps the team:

“I mean, it gives us a lot of confidence just because he’s able to go out there and get a bucket, and when he does that he makes the defense really focus in on him, and he’s a more than willing passer to trust his teammates and put us in the right positions to be successful. So, you’ve got to give him a lot of credit because he takes whatever the defense gives him. If that’s a shot, he does it. They blitz him, he makes the right pass and always doesn’t get credit in the assist column because a lot of times it’s a hockey assist. He hits the wing or hits the corner and it’s a pass-pass. But, his ability to go out there and set the tone in terms of scoring, and then everything else kind of falls right after.”


