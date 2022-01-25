Pelicans vs. Pacers Postgame Quotes 1-24-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Devonte' Graham's performance:

"Huge. Devonte’ was great. He came out from the start of the game and he just was aggressive. We did a great job. His teammates did a great job of finding him, and he made shot after shot for us. So big night for him."

On the ability to win close games and what that means for this team:

"I loved it. We made the game a little tougher than we needed to down the stretch, but the positives are that we stepped up and we knocked down free throws in a game that was a one possession game. Those are things that we need to be able to do."

Pelicans Guard Devonte' Graham

On attacking the rim in tonight’s game:

"It was huge. What did we have sixty-something points in the paint? Guys doing a good job of getting downhill. Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) got aggressive, Josh (Hart)'s always downhill attacking, and Jonas (Valančiūnas) just drawing two defenders and making good passes out of it, and we were finishing around the basket so it was great.”

On Jonas Valančiūnas' improvement passing out of double teams:

"I think he's just facing up and seeing, instead of catching and having his back and not being able to see guys. He's doing a better job. He knows they're coming. I mean it would be crazy not to double team him, so once he faces up and sees guys, and then he's just making an easy play, easy read out of it."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On how important attacking the rim was for his game tonight:

"I think it really opened everything up. But again, I think it was more so my teammates having to give me the confidence to make the right plays. The gravity of (Devonte' Graham), the gravity of JV (Jonas Valančiūnas), J Hart (Josh Hart), like everybody is a weapon, so the defense has to think about it. I think that opened it up for me to be aggressive, to get downhill, to make plays for myself and others."

On whether the experience of playing without Brandon Ingram earlier in the season gave the team the comfort to win without him tonight:

"I think it was just next man up mentality. (Devonte' Graham) says it before every game as well, just being ready. We all give each other confidence as well so that helps and we rise to the occasion together."