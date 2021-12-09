Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 12-8-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the team addressing the loss:

“Yeah, credit to the Nuggets. They came in and they did what they needed to do to win the game, but this was a game that we played extremely well across the board. Turnovers just were too much to overcome. (Nikola) Jokić is a great player and the things that we saw he was capable of, he did it tonight, but I thought our guys fought and competed. We played hard. We did a lot to win the game. We just came up short down the stretch.”

On getting back into the game in the second half:

“We just did what we do harder. We came out in the second half and just upped the level. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough. Especially with 31 points off of our turnovers, that’s a lot to overcome with our team, especially a good team like the Nuggets.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what went wrong in the second half:

“Well, in overtime they just made more shots than us. I think (Nikola) Jokić just made play, after play, after play. The right play, after play, after play. In overtime, we didn’t make shots, could have had a little bit better execution on the offensive and defensive end. I think in overtime is where I’ve got to be more aggressive. I have to make the adjustment and find a way to help out our team.”

On turning stops into scores:

“Yeah, pace was going to get us back in it. The easiest way for me to score is getting into transition, getting stops in transition. But, when we’ve got pace to our game and we’re executing stuff, it’s hard to stop.”

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On what helped the team get back into the game tonight:

“I think the third quarter showed just a little bit of what we’re trying to do throughout the entire game. Anytime we get stops, we try to get out and run, and I think that really helped us in the third (quarter).”

On what he sees of the team’s execution late in a close game:

“That’s it, just executing when we have to, regardless of the matchups or what the other team is trying to do. We’ve got to go out and execute what we plan on executing.”