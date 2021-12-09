Denver Nuggets v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA -DECEMBER 08: Willy Hernangomez #9 of the New Orleans Pelicans dunks the ball against the Denver Nuggets on December 8, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 12-8-2021

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Dec 08, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the team addressing the loss:

“Yeah, credit to the Nuggets. They came in and they did what they needed to do to win the game, but this was a game that we played extremely well across the board. Turnovers just were too much to overcome. (Nikola) Jokić is a great player and the things that we saw he was capable of, he did it tonight, but I thought our guys fought and competed. We played hard. We did a lot to win the game. We just came up short down the stretch.”

On getting back into the game in the second half:

“We just did what we do harder. We came out in the second half and just upped the level. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough. Especially with 31 points off of our turnovers, that’s a lot to overcome with our team, especially a good team like the Nuggets.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On what went wrong in the second half:

“Well, in overtime they just made more shots than us. I think (Nikola) Jokić just made play, after play, after play. The right play, after play, after play. In overtime, we didn’t make shots, could have had a little bit better execution on the offensive and defensive end. I think in overtime is where I’ve got to be more aggressive. I have to make the adjustment and find a way to help out our team.”

On turning stops into scores:

“Yeah, pace was going to get us back in it. The easiest way for me to score is getting into transition, getting stops in transition. But, when we’ve got pace to our game and we’re executing stuff, it’s hard to stop.”

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On what helped the team get back into the game tonight:

“I think the third quarter showed just a little bit of what we’re trying to do throughout the entire game. Anytime we get stops, we try to get out and run, and I think that really helped us in the third (quarter).”

On what he sees of the team’s execution late in a close game:

“That’s it, just executing when we have to, regardless of the matchups or what the other team is trying to do. We’ve got to go out and execute what we plan on executing.”

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

2021-22 Game 27: Pelicans vs Nuggets

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. Denver Nuggets (12/08/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:58
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Now Playing

Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  01:55
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Now Playing

Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:29
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:40
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  04:52
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (27 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:01
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets

Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:00
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart absorbs the contact on the overtime and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 4th quarter highlights as the game goes into overtime (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:11
Herb Jones posterizes Nikola Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones posterizes Nikola Jokic | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes off on the huge poster dunk on center Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:21
Willy Hernangómez with a pair of BIG dunks | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez with a pair of BIG dunks | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez with a couple of big dunks in the fourth quarter vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:22
Devonte' Graham & Brandon Ingram hit the floor for the loose ball | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham & Brandon Ingram hit the floor for the loose ball | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham and forward Brandon Ingram dive for the loose ball and eventually get it to Josh Hart for the easy finish vs the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:24
Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the mid range jumper and the strong drive vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:32
Herb Jones high-points the block & gets the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Herb Jones high-points the block & gets the floater | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones with the pretty floater and high-point block vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:25
New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:00
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 2nd quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  01:41
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 1st quarter highlights (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:14
Kira Lewis Jr. steals & takes it the length | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. steals & takes it the length | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. as he euro-steps on the and-1 off the steal vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:25
Brandon Ingram flips in the reverse and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram flips in the reverse and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finishes the drive with a backwards and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:16
Devonte' Graham from downtown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Devonte' Graham from downtown | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham drains the triple off the extra pass vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas doesn't fall for Jokic's trick on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas doesn't fall for Jokic's trick on the and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas keeps his feet and finishes in the paint on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:21
Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
Now Playing

Josh Hart on his injury and Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  04:30
Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21
Now Playing

Gary Clark on his game and his time in the G League | Pelicans Shootaround 12-8-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark speaks to the media following shootaround on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Dec 8, 2021  |  03:00
Tags
Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Green, Willie, Nuggets, Pelicans

Related Content

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

Green, Willie

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter