Pelicans vs. Nuggets Postgame Quotes 1-28-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the offense performance tonight:

“We have to keep taking shots with confidence. We did a great job of creating quality shots for each other, moving the basketball, attacking the paint, and getting to the free throw line. We just need to step up and knock them down.”

On the defense forcing 22 turnovers in tonight’s game:

“I am proud once again of our guys and the effort. They competed at a high level and worked their tails off but we just came up short. Defensively we forced 21 turnovers with 26 points off of those turnovers. We were active and we were getting into the paint. They are a tough team and give them credit. We have to regroup and get after it tomorrow.”

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On what they did well to force turnovers:

"I feel like we played hard. We were super active. We were trying to be in the gaps and just make it super tough on those guys to score the ball, and it just kind of forced them into some bad spots, got some steals."

On the double teaming Nikola Jokić and how it worked tonight:

"I think we did a pretty good job. I feel like we made it pretty tough on him to score the ball and facilitate. But, I mean, he's a great player and he kind of made his adjustments. But, I feel like we did a pretty good job trying to force the ball out of his hands."

Pelicans Center Willy Hernangomez

On what they did well to force turnovers:

"I feel like we played hard. We were super active. We were trying to be in the gaps and just make it super tough on those guys to score the ball, and it just kind of forced them into some bad spots, got some steals."

On the double teaming Nikola Jokić and how it worked tonight:

"I think we did a pretty good job. I feel like we made it pretty tough on him to score the ball and facilitate. But, I mean, he's a great player and he kind of made his adjustments. But, I feel like we did a pretty good job trying to force the ball out of his hands."