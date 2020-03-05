Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
2019-20 Game 62: Pelicans at Mavericks Postgame Quotes 3-4-20
Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry
(On how well the great players for the Mavericks played in overtime…)
“They did play well. It is crazy, you looked at his line and he had a great line, but I thought we did a good job on Luka [Dončić]. [Kristaps] Porzingis made some shots. But for the most part, playing against really good offensive players you have to try and limit something, and I thought we did that. I thought the biggest play of the game was the missed layup and then they were able to tip it back and come up with it. I thought we played hard, I thought we played smart, we did a good job on the boards, we did a good job with our turnovers, but it came down to their great players making a couple of great plays. ”
(On how well Frank Jackson played…)
“I thought he did a good job and he was good defensively too. I thought he did a really good job defensively of being in the ball, and the physicality of the game, I thought he did a really good job with that. Like I said, we did everything necessary to win but those guys made a couple of really good plays down the stretch.”
Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram
(On how well the Mavs played…)
“I think they do a good job in the pick-and-roll and the pick-and-pop. In the pick-and-roll, they made us scramble around. They did a good job of attacking us in different ways. We just have to be better and try to figure out how to stop them.”
(On the team’s performance tonight compared to last night…)
“I mean, it was an improvement, but we’ve been better defensively. I’ve been better defensively. Everybody has to do a little bit better on the defensive end.”
(On moving forward…)
“We just need to figure out a way to continue to flourish on the offensive end. I think it’s important for me to stay aggressive and look for my teammates and get to the rim. I think everybody has to be consistent across the board in what they do.”
Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball
(On Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Dončić…)
“Yeah, their pick-and-roll is very hard to guard, especially when you have Porzingis sitting there at 7’3”. Obviously, Luka does what he’s going to do. They both hit 30 tonight. I thought we played hard, but it just didn’t work out.”
(On the Pelicans defense, compared to last game…)
“I think the effort was a lot better for sure. Like I said, we played one of the two best players in the league today, especially in the pick and roll. It’s kind of hard. That’s why they are who they are.”
(On Dallas’ shot blocking…)
“They’re a big team, especially when you have [Kristaps] Porzingis back there. He’s strong. He can jump. They crowd the paint pretty well.”
(On moving forward…)
“Just keep playing hard. That’s all we can do at this point, keep playing hard. We need to put ourselves in a position to win. I thought we did that tonight. I kind of think I left my team down in overtime, but it is what it is.”
