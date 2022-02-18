Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 2-17-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what led to the comeback:

“We basically decided that we were tired of them kicking our butts. We started to fly around a bit, contest shots and rebound the ball.”

On what caused the slow start in the first quarter:

“We have to get out with more sense of urgency at both ends of the floor. I think we’re still trying to figure things out, but it’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable from me, number one, to allow our team to come out to a start like that and our guys, they got to be better.”

Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

On how it felt in the starting role at power forward:

“It felt good, for sure. I wish we could’ve got the dub. We started off real slow, that obviously isn’t nice, but we’re just working. Trying to get better, trying to get used to playing with each other. I mean, I’m not going to be too happy with a loss like that, but still.”

On how it feels watching CJ McCollum find his shot:

“Gosh, it’s insane. He’s (CJ McCollum) such a bucket, it’s so cool. Just some of the shots he’s hitting are so crazy. It’s just awesome to watch. I’ll be sitting in the corner going, do a little something. It’s like watching another version of BI (Brandon Ingram), but just way shorter. Just like the midi’s, it’s really awesome to watch.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On CJ McCollum’s performance in tonight’s game:

“He’s a great player, so you’re not going to take his basketball skills away from him. He’s a great player, so we’re just trying to work out to be everybody successful.”

On where the Pelicans need to improve defensively:

“Well, they shot great three-point shots. Just working as a chain, you know. Helping each other, covering for each other. We can all put a step forward being a better defensive team. We can improve in every area, but we’ve just got to keep grinding like we do."