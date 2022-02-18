Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 17: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame Quotes 2-17-2022

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Feb 18, 2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what led to the comeback:

“We basically decided that we were tired of them kicking our butts. We started to fly around a bit, contest shots and rebound the ball.”

On what caused the slow start in the first quarter:

“We have to get out with more sense of urgency at both ends of the floor. I think we’re still trying to figure things out, but it’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable from me, number one, to allow our team to come out to a start like that and our guys, they got to be better.”

Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

On how it felt in the starting role at power forward:

“It felt good, for sure. I wish we could’ve got the dub. We started off real slow, that obviously isn’t nice, but we’re just working. Trying to get better, trying to get used to playing with each other. I mean, I’m not going to be too happy with a loss like that, but still.”

On how it feels watching CJ McCollum find his shot:

“Gosh, it’s insane. He’s (CJ McCollum) such a bucket, it’s so cool. Just some of the shots he’s hitting are so crazy. It’s just awesome to watch. I’ll be sitting in the corner going, do a little something. It’s like watching another version of BI (Brandon Ingram), but just way shorter. Just like the midi’s, it’s really awesome to watch.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas

On CJ McCollum’s performance in tonight’s game:

“He’s a great player, so you’re not going to take his basketball skills away from him. He’s a great player, so we’re just trying to work out to be everybody successful.”

On where the Pelicans need to improve defensively:

“Well, they shot great three-point shots. Just working as a chain, you know. Helping each other, covering for each other. We can all put a step forward being a better defensive team. We can improve in every area, but we’ve just got to keep grinding like we do."

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 02/17/2022

2021-22 Game 59: Pelicans vs Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks, 02/17/2022
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:02
Jonas Valanciunas
Jonas Valanciunas "We gotta win some games" | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  03:35
Jaxson Hayes on Start, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
Jaxson Hayes on Start, CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:40
Willie Green on slow start in tough loss | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22
Willie Green on slow start in tough loss | Pelicans-Mavericks Postgame 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  06:05
Highlights: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (18 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (18 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  01:29
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (16 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:03
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (38 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Highlights: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (38 pts) vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:02
CJ McCollum late-game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum late-game steal and dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum keeps the Pelicans in the game with a late-game steal and dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:19
Herb Jones fights through the paint for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Herb Jones fights through the paint for the bucket | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones takes on three defenders as he finishes with the nice paint bucket vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:18
CJ McCollum drains the and-1 floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum drains the and-1 floater | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum takes the contact and drains the and-1 floater vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram finishes through contact | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Brandon Ingram finishes through contact | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram takes the contact on the drive and finishes vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:15
Garrett Temple putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Garrett Temple putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple climbs the ladder on the putback dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:10
Jonas Valanciunas finishes the tough putback | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas finishes the tough putback | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas owning the offensive glass vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:20
CJ McCollum points off the takeaway | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
CJ McCollum points off the takeaway | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum gets the steal and finishes with a triple on the other end vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:10
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks 2nd quarter highlights (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  01:36
Jaxson Hayes multiple and-1's in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes multiple and-1's in the 2nd quarter | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was active on the offensive boards in the second quarter with multiple putback and-1's vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:37
Tony Snell caps 11-2 run with a shooter's roll triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Tony Snell caps 11-2 run with a shooter's roll triple | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tony Snell gets the roll on the triple to extend an 11-2 run for the Pelicans vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:22
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-2022
Jonas Valanciunas with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Dallas Mavericks 2-17-2022

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas was active early vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:57
Jaxson Hayes and-1 off the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jaxson Hayes and-1 off the Brandon Ingram dime | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the and-1 off a nice pass from Brandon Ingram vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:19
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas putback dunk | Pelicans-Mavericks Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with the putback dunk vs. the Dallas Mavericks (2/17/2022).
Feb 17, 2022  |  00:11
Herbert Jones on Rising Stars game, enjoying the break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22
Herbert Jones on Rising Stars game, enjoying the break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones speaks to the media following the team's shootaround on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  03:29
CJ McCollum on 3 Point contest, resting up over All Star Break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22
CJ McCollum on 3 Point contest, resting up over All Star Break | Pelicans Shootaround 2-17-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks to the media following the team's shootaround on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Feb 17, 2022  |  02:16
