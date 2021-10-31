Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame Quotes 10-30-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the challenges he has keeping his team in a positive mindset:

“It definitely can be a challenge, but not with this team. These guys are together. They understand the big picture. They understand that we’re trying to build a program here. I’ve spoken about it to them in the locker room, but even here, we have to go through it. It’s the only way. It’s the only choice, but adversity builds character, and we’re building right now. These same losses that we’re having, we’re going to win some of these games in the next couple weeks – three weeks – a month down the line, and it’s going to help us build as a team.”

On the performance of the Pelicans bench in tonight’s game:

“Yeah, our bench was huge. Everyone that stepped on the floor contributed to tonight’s effort. Once again, we fell short, however it’s not necessarily just wins and losses for us. It’s wins and it’s the opportunity to learn, and we’re learning from ever single game. I still feel in my heart that we’re getting better and things will turn around. Our guys are staying upbeat. It’s tough. It’s tough in the league to win a game, but we’re fighting and we’re right there. We’re knocking on the door.”

Pelicans Guard Devonte’ Graham

On staying positive despite the slow start to the season:

"It's just about learning it right now, keeping our spirits up, keeping our heads high, because we're in it. It's going down to the

stretch every game. We've just got to figure out ways to close games, and that's ultimately what it comes down to. Those last

four or five minutes and making plays."

On is it hard to stay positive while the team is losing:

"Yeah, we've got a bunch of guys who want to win, who come from winning programs and, who are used to winning. So that's

always hard to hear. When you are right there and you feel like you could have had two or three wins, and you just let them go.

So, like you said, you’ve just got to keep learning and keep growing."

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On how he's felt physically these past two games:

"Feel solid. Obviously getting back to it, not 100 percent (yet), but just want to go out there and help my team. So, (I) feel solid.

(We have) two days, off-day tomorrow, practice on Monday, so hopefully I'll be full soon."

On if there are things the team could have done better defensively in tonight’s game:

"I mean, a little of both. A team that shoots 52 percent from the field and 58 percent from three, part of it is you’ve got to tip

your hat to them. But I feel like late in the game, we didn't execute our game plan the way we wanted to. Obviously, everyone

in the league knows RJ Barrett is going left and (in a) game like that, when it comes down to possessions you can't let that

happen. You can't let him get left constantly and he did. Obviously he's a good player, but we have to make sure we are able to

execute our game plan a little bit better.”