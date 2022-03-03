Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes 3-2-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On Brandon Ingram's performance:

"I think that was the beauty in it. Not only did he get it going, but the guys were all looking for him. Every time he got the ball, they were looking to run plays just to feed him, and it's beautiful to watch the connectivity of our guys. He is capable of doing that night in and night out. It's good to see him have a big game like he did tonight."

On Herbert Jones’ performance:

"Yeah, Herb is... you guys are seeing it. He's just getting better. He's getting more confident, and when he has games like this, it triggers everybody. He was on Fox pretty much all game guarding him, had a couple of big blocks, and he hit some threes down the stretch, which were huge for us. He's continued to improve. His confidence is growing, and you know we're blessed to have him."

Pelicans Forward Hebert Jones

On what Willie Green has been telling the team at halftime to have such good second half performances:

"He just tells us to come out and not let the energy drop. That's been a point of emphasis for us throughout the season. We've been coming out in the second half kind of lackadaisical and tonight we just came out with a ton of energy, played very hard on the offensive end. Shots were falling, (and) we came out and got the win."

On what they do when Brandon Ingram is taking over:

"We know how BI (Brandon Ingram) can get it going, and once he gets it going, we just try to play off of him and get him to the right spots so he can score the ball."

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram

On the team’s defensive performance tonight:

“We picked up the sense of urgency in the second half. That’s what it was going to come down to, whoever played defense first. Everybody was doing good on the offensive end, but it was important for us to pick up the urgency on the defensive end, get some easy buckets and stop them on the fast break.”

On the Pelicans third quarter performance:

“It’s the voice in the locker room. Everybody had a sense of urgency in that third quarter, and (we) came out and played really good on the defensive end and we got some easy buckets offensively.”

On the team’s performance as a whole:

“It’s fun to play here right now. Willie (Green) is setting the table for us to go out there and be really, really good offensively and defensively, and we’re just going out there and just trying to be really, really good every night. Be the best version of ourselves and these last three games, it’s been happening.”