Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes (2/1/21) | 2020-21 NBA

HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY

On De’Aaron Fox’s performance in the fourth quarter:

“He was in the paint all the time. He was by us defensively and we didn’t give good help. We just couldn’t stop him at all in the fourth quarter. We didn’t stop him really the whole night, but really in the fourth quarter we couldn’t stop him at all.”

On the expectations of Willy Hernangómez moving forward:

“It’s something that we’ll have to talk about. We know that Willy’s a good player. We knew when we signed him. I was excited about the signing. He’s a good basketball player with some experience… so your decision becomes basically, ‘Are you going to play him and take the minutes from a young guy like Jaxson Hayes?’ I mean that’s what it comes down to, and that’s really as simple as a decision gets. It’s either he or Jaxson. It’s not going to be both of them; not when Steven’s (Adams) back healthy. I mean, it won’t be both of them. That will have to be the decision.”

GUARD JOSH HART

On the offense stalling in the fourth quarter:

“Well, I think we didn't get stops. I think we didn't get stops and we had to play against a set defense. We got a little stagnant. So we’ve just got to focus on getting stops. When we built that 10-point lead, we (were getting) stops and playing in transition, getting quick buckets, doing those kinds of things. So that's something that we can't get away from. We’ve got to realize we're at our best when we're getting stops, when we're going out and playing in transition, using our athleticism to our benefit. So that's something we’ve got to do. And at the end of the day, it just comes down to effort and it comes down to a will and a want."

On how you pick yourself up in a stretch like this:

“Obviously it's tough, but you’ve just got to realize – we're 7-12 I think it is – we’ve played 19 games. We've got another (50) to go, so it's still early in the season. We’ve just got to recommit ourselves to the defensive end, focus on getting stops, focus on being in the right position, making the calls, communicating, having our teammates’ back. Once we really focus in on those things and have a good attention detail on that end, this losing will cease. But at the end of the day it comes down to our effort. It comes down to our communication on the defensive end, and that's what we have to be. That's what we have to pride ourselves on.”

FORWARD BRANDON INGRAM

On the quality of offense in the fourth quarter:

“I don't know. I’ve got to go back and watch film. I could speak for myself... I know I had some turnovers, I could have attacked the basket a little bit better, missed some shots that I normally make, but our point guards were in sync today. They got off our offense more today. We just didn't make as many shots as Sacramento did tonight."

On handling being "The Closer" in games so far this season:

“It's just different nights. Different nights where I pass the basketball; different nights where I'm shooting, I’ve got it going. Tonight just happened to be a night where I didn't have it going. I missed a couple shots that I normally make. My lift wasn't the same, and some of my shots I was short on. But I mean I feel good in those positions. I feel good to go to the basket or shoot the basketball or make a play.”