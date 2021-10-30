Pelicans vs. Kings Postgame Quotes 10-29-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the offensive struggles in tonight’s game:

"I didn't think in the first half we ran a lot of offense. We ran offense with pace and purpose. I thought the ball was sticking. We took some extremely difficult shots, and when we do that, it fuels their transition opportunities. We have to do better at running stuff, setting screens, and creating for each other. We had six assists at halftime. I talked to the team about it. We came out and did a better job; had 12 in the second half. So that's the difference in the game for us."

On the character and fight of the team:

"I love our character. I love our fight, and you know I'm willing to go into games and battles with our opponent with this group. They don't give up. They continue to fight. I've talked to them before and just said 'Look, things are going to turn. We are going to get better.' We're going to win some of these games, but I love our character. High character guys in our locker room. I love our fight. We're just coming up a little short right now."

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On improving his three-point shooting:

“(I improved) a whole lot. I started out in my junior year of college, I shot 70 percent from three. I bumped it up my senior year and, I feel like it’s only improving as long as I keep working and keep my head up.”

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On the adjustments the team made in the second half:

“We just wanted to get some defensive stops and in transition get some easy buckets. Try to get our execution with more movement and try to get the best shot on the floor.”

On what worked for the Kings in the fourth quarter:

“Well, when you run a play and it continues to work, you go right back into it. I’ve been under Luke Walton and that’s something that he does. He ran a play and he kept going back to it, and we didn’t stop it, so they continued to execute it and get different options out of it. We never adjusted.”