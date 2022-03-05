Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 3-4-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On tonight’s strategy:

"We just needed to be physical, be up in the guys in their pick-and-rolls, and try to cause as many deflections as possible. We know that they’re really good at getting down field, hitting the corners, and hitting the slots. We wanted to have a multiple effort early and contest every shot."

On whether the performance tonight surprised him:

“It's the effort that we all believe that we could get to; it just takes time to get there. Now that we're here, we are embracing the city, our team, and our community. We want to go out every game and play hard, compete hard, and share the basketball. It's that simple. This is what happens when the guys continue to believe in each other.”

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum On the excellent defensive effort that helped the team secure the win:

“I think it all starts with Willie (Green). He’s doing a great job of teaching in practice and getting us to understand what he wants us to do from an execution standpoint. It’s about game plan and execution with guys following suit. It all starts with ‘Not on Herb.’ Herbert (Jones) has been doing a great job defensively. We’re blitzing random guys, and the rotations are where they need to be. When we play defense like that, it makes the game fun, and we can get out and run.”

On the vibe with the team and the energy that these wins are bringing the team:

“I’m excited, and I’m thankful to be here. I’ve said it 1,000 times, and I don’t know if you can tell, but I like what we’re doing here. I like the way we’re playing, and I like the way we’re executing. The sky is the limit for us. I told the guys that we can’t get comfortable though. We can’t get comfortable with winning, and we can’t get comfortable with success. We’ve got to continue to build and continue doing what we’ve been doing. We will continue to win if we approach things that way.”

Pelicans Center Willy Hernangómez On this being the third straight win by 30 points or more:

“We’re trying to build something different and something special here. Every day, we just try to be one percent better than the day before. It has been amazing having CJ (McCollum), Tony (Snell), and Larry (Nance Jr.). Their experience has been helping us a lot. I think we’re going to keep going and getting better. We’re having fun, and that’s the most important thing.”

On the difference CJ McCollum has made on the team:

“I told CJ (McCollum) that I love him. He makes our job easy. He makes everybody’s job easy. Everybody pays so much attention to him. We just need to set the screens and play the right way. The defensive communication has been great. I also want to give a shout out to the coaches. Our scouting report was great. We executed from the tip, and it was a great win. We’ll keep going, and we’ll keep winning more.”