Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame Quotes 1-3-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the Pelicans’ bench performance in tonight’s game:

"Yes, most definitely. I thought our bench came in and gave us a huge lift. Great energy. They were fighting. They were scrappy. It's what we needed our guys to do. We're still shuffling lineups right now with guys being out, but I thought, for the most part, we competed. We played hard. We came up short because we're rusty and we’ve got to make shots against this team."

On the tough opponents the team is facing this week:

"We have some good teams coming in. Our guys are well aware of it, and we've been in this situation before where we've played against good teams…on the road, at home, and we just have to come out and play our style of basketball. I thought tonight we were a little off our game. I spoke to the guys in the locker room about it. Everybody's navigating these circumstances in the NBA right now. We’ve got to continue to grind through it, and we will.”

Pelicans Guard Josh Hart

On the team being rusty and out of rhythm tonight:

“It’s tough. I think it comes with the territory for this season, so it is what it is. We’ve got to keep pushing, get in the gym as much as we can, and keep it moving. So, it’s a tough one, but the beautiful thing about the league is we’ve got another one tomorrow.”

On how to help Brandon Ingram’s impact coming back from injury:

“Just getting him in positions that are going to make him successful. Getting him going downhill, or getting him going faster, not slowing down the pace, not having to go into a one-on-one, where he’s at the top of the key or something like that. So, we’re getting back, and obviously, he’s kind of getting back after missing a couple of games, so we’re not worried about it. He’s a heck of a player, so I know tomorrow is going to be better, and the next game is going to be better, so on and so on.”