Pelicans vs. Heat Postgame Quotes 2-10-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On what he saw out of CJ McCollum tonight:

“He’s good. His ability to be able to get his own shot, create for his teammates – Like you said, it was a long night for him last night, and then early morning, and then shootaround earlier today. Just in general, our team was a little out of our normal rhythm, rightfully so.”

On the potential this team has down the line:

“I think we have the ability to space the floor more. Being able to attack the basket with our guards and our wings. We can still get to our big lineup, which will be important for us. For three and half quarters, we were right there, and then we just kind of ran out of gas. That’s a really good team. That’s a tough team to come in, making changes through trades, and play the Heat, one of the better defensive teams. Their physical, they can shoot the three-ball and they executed down the stretch.”

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado On playing against the Miami Heat:

"Really tough. They're number one in the East for a reason. They're going to compete for a championship probably, I think. You know, they're a tough, gritty team. That's why I think they are known for that. You have to be very disciplined to beat them. You can't have turnovers. You got to make open shots with them because they're going to make you pay. Miami Heat are a really, really good team. You just got to be really disciplined with them and we fell short today."

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum On his last 24 hours:

"It's been fun. It's been a fun ride. I'm thankful to be here, happy to be able to play. I'm a little tired but I'm going to get a good night's sleep tonight. (I was) a little flat, but I like the energy that we played with. I thought we competed. If I shoot the ball a little bit better it's a more competitive game down the stretch."

On being on the floor and figuring out how to play with his teammates:

"It was really cool man. To be out there after watching them from afar, being able to play, to see how Coach Willie (Green) does things. To see how we execute down the stretch. To see what everyone can kind of bring and provide for this team. To see the fans getting involved in this game, the yearning for us to play well. I'm looking forward to continuing to get better for our team (and) continue to play winning basketball. (I want) to help put us in position to be successful, and I think that's the ultimate goal. As we continue to gel and get more comfortable with each other, kind of figure out what we need to do to get better, we're going to put a great product out.