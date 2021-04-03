Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame Quotes 4-2-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On what ultimately led to the loss:

“I thought that we forced up a lot of really tough shots in the paint. [Clint] Capela blocked some shots. I did not think we made good decisions or took good shots. I thought our guys played with pretty good energy offensively, pretty good pace, but our decision-making was not good, particularly in the second half. The ball didn’t move as well. We didn’t draw help and kick it out. We just did not make good decisions.”

On how significant Josh Hart’s thumb injury is and where the team will feel his absence the most:

“It’s going to be very significant, no question, and obviously we will feel it defensively. He is a guard who has guarded guys one through four for us, and he is our best defensive rebounder. He had 16 defensive rebounds last night in the game. We are going to miss him a lot on both ends. Plus, he is a guy who can get out and lead the break, go coast-to-coast to score. He makes a decent enough amount of threes that you have to guard him. It is a big loss, no question, and it is tough for him. He is in a contract year and playing well and hard and getting a lot of minutes, and then he has to sit out. Not good for us, not good for him.”

Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr.

On what happened in the third quarter:

"Just came out, got a little sloppy with the ball, had a couple turnovers back to back. They got out in transition, got a couple of easy buckets. Momentum went to their side and we just couldn't come back from it."

On how significant losing Josh Hart to injury is:

"Significant…especially on the defensive end with him getting rebounds, guarding the best players, just him hustling, knocking down open shots, getting to the basket. That's going to be a big loss. Like I said earlier, (we’ve) just got to have a next-man-up mentality and go from there."