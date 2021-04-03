Atlanta Hawks v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 2: Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots the ball during the game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 2, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Hawks Postgame Quotes 4-2-21 | 2020-21 NBA

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Apr 02, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On what ultimately led to the loss:

“I thought that we forced up a lot of really tough shots in the paint. [Clint] Capela blocked some shots. I did not think we made good decisions or took good shots. I thought our guys played with pretty good energy offensively, pretty good pace, but our decision-making was not good, particularly in the second half. The ball didn’t move as well. We didn’t draw help and kick it out. We just did not make good decisions.”

On how significant Josh Hart’s thumb injury is and where the team will feel his absence the most:

“It’s going to be very significant, no question, and obviously we will feel it defensively. He is a guard who has guarded guys one through four for us, and he is our best defensive rebounder. He had 16 defensive rebounds last night in the game. We are going to miss him a lot on both ends. Plus, he is a guy who can get out and lead the break, go coast-to-coast to score. He makes a decent enough amount of threes that you have to guard him. It is a big loss, no question, and it is tough for him. He is in a contract year and playing well and hard and getting a lot of minutes, and then he has to sit out. Not good for us, not good for him.”

Pelicans Guard Kira Lewis Jr.

On what happened in the third quarter:

"Just came out, got a little sloppy with the ball, had a couple turnovers back to back. They got out in transition, got a couple of easy buckets. Momentum went to their side and we just couldn't come back from it."

On how significant losing Josh Hart to injury is:

"Significant…especially on the defensive end with him getting rebounds, guarding the best players, just him hustling, knocking down open shots, getting to the basket. That's going to be a big loss. Like I said earlier, (we’ve) just got to have a next-man-up mentality and go from there."

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021

2020-21 Game #48: Pelicans vs. Hawks

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks, 04/02/2021
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 4-2-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Kira Lewis Jr. 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:33
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-2-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Hawks Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  04:21
Highlights: James Johnson drops 16 vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Now Playing

Highlights: James Johnson drops 16 vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson scoring 16 points and adding 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and a block vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:58
Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. team-high 21 points vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Now Playing

Highlights: Kira Lewis Jr. team-high 21 points vs Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. dropping 21 points vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  01:39
Kira Lewis Jr. coast-to-coast and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. coast-to-coast and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. going coast-to-coast off the rebound for the nice and-1 finish vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:13
Kira Lewis Jr. steal leads to Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. steal leads to Naji Marshall dunk | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. grabbing the steal and Naji Marshall finishing with the dunk vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:16
Kira Lewis Jr. with back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. with back-to-back buckets | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. knocking down the three and finishing high off the glass on the next possession vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:21
James Johnson with 5 in a row | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

James Johnson with 5 in a row | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward James Johnson as he knocks down a triple and finishes a nice drive vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:28
James Johnson steal leads to Bledsoe in transition | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

James Johnson steal leads to Bledsoe in transition | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward James Johnson grabbing the steal and pushing it to Eric Bledsoe for the drive and foul vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:17
Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Now Playing

Pelicans 1st half highlights vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/2/2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  02:29
Nickeil pretty step-back triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil pretty step-back triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker draining the step-back three pointer vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:14
Eric Bledsoe step-through and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Eric Bledsoe step-through and-1 | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the patient step-through and-1 bucket vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:22
Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop SLAM | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop SLAM | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with full extension alley-oop dunk vs. the Atlanta Hawks (4-2-2021).
Apr 2, 2021  |  00:26
Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes Dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21
Now Playing

Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes Dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks 4-2-21

Play of the Day: Jaxson Hayes one-handed alley-oop dunk vs. Atlanta Hawks - April 2, 2021
Apr 1, 2021  |  00:00
Tags
Lewis Jr., Kira, Van Gundy, Stan, Hawks, Pelicans, 2020-21-quotes

Related Content

Lewis Jr., Kira

Van Gundy, Stan

Hawks

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter