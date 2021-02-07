Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 2-6-21 | 2020-21 NBA
Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy
On the difference between now and the previous road trip:
“Well, I mean, a lot of things are different. I just think more consistent energy, we understand our game and how we are trying to play offensively a little bit better. It’s a totally different group. This one was impressive to me for our guys. Sixth game in nine nights, all six games against teams who are currently .500 or better…so it’s not like you ran into a weak schedule. To close it out like that in the fourth quarter…just a big, big time win. One that I hope we can build on and learn from after a fourth quarter collapse last night where we hung on to win but we collapsed and really got away from our game. To finish it the way we did tonight, I thought was really, really important.”
On the defensive shift late in the third quarter to finish the game:
“I think our guys were working pretty hard the entire game. Well, I’ll qualify that…I don’t think we came out with great energy defensively, where most of the game I thought our guys played really hard. It was hard to get a grasp on Ja Morant in pick-androlls. He’s really, really good. We tried several different things and he had success against all of them. It was tough, but in the fourth quarter we got it under control a little bit. As I always say, I thought we played a little better and they missed. That’s the way it goes. That thing that people say, ‘It’s a make or miss league,’ that may be simplistic, but it has a lot to do with it. They had some looks that they could’ve made. I did think our defense was a lot better, but they had some looks like they made in the first half and didn’t make in the second half.”
Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball
On how he's feeling with his three-point shot compared to earlier in the season:
"Shot feels good. Just in a good rhythm right now. Just trying to take the shots that I know are generated from good offense, and when I'm open just letting it go."
On how improved the chemistry among the starting five is:
"Yeah we think we can play with anybody. We all came together…this is our first year playing together and it's going to take some time, still. We're still working on a few things, but we are definitely moving in the right direction."
Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson
On what he liked about the team's execution down the stretch:
"I really liked the defensive presence that our guards really showed out there, and I liked that we had a lot of ball movement at the offensive end. So that created a lot of opportunities for everybody and kept the defense at bay."
On people saying he looks like ‘Duke Zion’ again:
"I think it's just comfortability. You know at Duke, like I said when it comes to trust, my teammates and coaches give (me) that ultimate trust that they feel like (I) can make the right play…(it) just gives you that free movement to kind of be you more, and I feel like my teammates and my coaches are just letting me do me, so it really helps a lot."
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame : Brandon Ingram 2-6-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 16 vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Highlights: Eric Bledsoe big with 21 in win vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson highlights in win vs Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Highlights: Brandon Ingram puts up 27 in win vs. Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights in win vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Brandon Ingram takes control late in the game | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram came up big on both ends of the floor late in ther 4th quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Brandon Ingram high off the glass | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram lays it up high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
JJ Redick double-pump finish | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with the strong drive and finish vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Kira Lewis Jr. finishes over the 7 footer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. gets into the paint and finishes with the floater vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Bledsoe pick and roll alley-oop to Zion | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe with the pretty alley-oop pass to Zion Williamson for the dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Eric Bledsoe spinning and-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe gets in the paint for the and-1 vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
New Orleans Pelicans with an 11-0 run in the 3rd quarter vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/06/2021
Zion block leads to alley-oop dunk by Lonzo | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson with the nice block leads to a 3-on-1 run ending with a Lonzo Ball alley-oop dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Kira to Zion towering alley-oop dunk | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. with the high-point alley-oop to Zion Williamson who finishes with the dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Brandon Ingram goes full-extension on the dunk | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram caught serious hangtime on this dunk vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
Lonzo Ball with a pair of early 3s vs. Memphis | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball draining a couple of early three pointers vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (2/6/21).
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Grizzlies | February 6, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, February 6 at 8:00 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
