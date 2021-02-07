Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 2-6-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the difference between now and the previous road trip:

“Well, I mean, a lot of things are different. I just think more consistent energy, we understand our game and how we are trying to play offensively a little bit better. It’s a totally different group. This one was impressive to me for our guys. Sixth game in nine nights, all six games against teams who are currently .500 or better…so it’s not like you ran into a weak schedule. To close it out like that in the fourth quarter…just a big, big time win. One that I hope we can build on and learn from after a fourth quarter collapse last night where we hung on to win but we collapsed and really got away from our game. To finish it the way we did tonight, I thought was really, really important.”

On the defensive shift late in the third quarter to finish the game:

“I think our guys were working pretty hard the entire game. Well, I’ll qualify that…I don’t think we came out with great energy defensively, where most of the game I thought our guys played really hard. It was hard to get a grasp on Ja Morant in pick-androlls. He’s really, really good. We tried several different things and he had success against all of them. It was tough, but in the fourth quarter we got it under control a little bit. As I always say, I thought we played a little better and they missed. That’s the way it goes. That thing that people say, ‘It’s a make or miss league,’ that may be simplistic, but it has a lot to do with it. They had some looks that they could’ve made. I did think our defense was a lot better, but they had some looks like they made in the first half and didn’t make in the second half.”

Pelicans Guard Lonzo Ball

On how he's feeling with his three-point shot compared to earlier in the season:

"Shot feels good. Just in a good rhythm right now. Just trying to take the shots that I know are generated from good offense, and when I'm open just letting it go."

On how improved the chemistry among the starting five is:

"Yeah we think we can play with anybody. We all came together…this is our first year playing together and it's going to take some time, still. We're still working on a few things, but we are definitely moving in the right direction."

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On what he liked about the team's execution down the stretch:

"I really liked the defensive presence that our guards really showed out there, and I liked that we had a lot of ball movement at the offensive end. So that created a lot of opportunities for everybody and kept the defense at bay."

On people saying he looks like ‘Duke Zion’ again:

"I think it's just comfortability. You know at Duke, like I said when it comes to trust, my teammates and coaches give (me) that ultimate trust that they feel like (I) can make the right play…(it) just gives you that free movement to kind of be you more, and I feel like my teammates and my coaches are just letting me do me, so it really helps a lot."