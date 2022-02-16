Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 2-15-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On the reason for loss tonight:

“I think it had to do with more of, they came out and they punched us from the very start of the game. Knocked us on our heels and then from there it was an uphill battle. Trying to get a rhythm, be physical, attack offensively, we just didn’t have it tonight.”

On CJ McCollum’s contribution tonight:

“CJ was aggressive. He has a unique ability to be able to get to the basket, mix it up, outside in. But like I mentioned before just as a group, as a unit, tough night for us. A lot of it had to do with their physicality, and our inability to move the basketball.”

Pelicans Center Jonas Valančiūnas On the team's assist total:

“Yeah, we definitely could've had more assists, in the first half especially. We can find a lot of excuses, but it's on us. You know, now everything is behind us. We've just got to learn from the mistakes we made through the course of the game and be better next game."

On learning how to play with CJ McCollum:

"You know, that's a fresh start for us. We're learning about each other, picking the spacing, (seeing) what he likes to do, what I like to do, and, we're working through it. So, it's going to take some time, but every game, every practice, we work on it, and we're getting better."

Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum On what Memphis does well:

"They play hard (and) they play smart. Defensively, they're engaged (and) they're active. They help well, boxes and elbows, and offensively, everybody is a threat. They got athletic bigs that come off the bench. They got scoring guards who can play pick-and-roll and they’ve got one of the best backup point guards in the NBA, along with a great shot blocker and player in Jaren Jackson (Jr.), and (Desmond) Bane is very good too. So, they just got a really good team from top to bottom. I think they've showed all season long that they are good with Ja (Morant) and without him."

On the Pelicans offense being stagnant:

"Yeah, we were a bit stagnant. I think part of that is credit to them. Defensively, they're engaged, they're active, they kind of load up, and it makes it harder to drive when you got active hands in the passing lanes, but I think it was also hard to move the ball on offense because we weren't getting stops. When you get stops, the game is more fun. You can get out and run and transition and that's when you kind of play with an advantage, but I think we didn't get a lot of advantages tonight because we weren't getting stops."