Los Angeles Clippers v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 26: Eric Bledsoe #5, Zion Williamson #1, and Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans hi-five during the game against the LA Clippers on April 26, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans vs. Clippers Postgame Quotes 4-27-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Posted: Apr 26, 2021

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the solid defense against Paul George:

“Our defense has gotten better, and our guys are playing harder. They’re trusting each other a little bit more, but it’s always a combination. You play better, and they have to miss shots. They had some really makeable threes and missed them – particularly in the first half – and it allowed us to get out in front. It’s always both, but I thought our guys were really getting into Paul George. I thought Lonzo (Ball) and Naji (Marshall) did a good job getting into him and didn’t give him anything easy. I thought our bigs did a good job of being up on pick-and-rolls and not letting him come off and shoot the ball. I thought the defense was good, and we were fortunate. That’s usually what happens, and I’ll take it.”

On stopping the Clippers run in the second quarter:

“They made their run, and momentum was going their way. To take that lead back up at the half just gave us a different feel. I’m fully aware they didn’t have Kawhi Leonard, but over this eight-game stretch of which Kawhi had missed seven of those games, they were still the number four offense in the league in that stretch and the number one three-point shooting team in the league in that stretch. They won six and lost one in the games Kawhi had missed, so this team as they currently are has been playing great. Obviously, Kawhi is a different story, but we’re not whole either, so that’s just the way this season has been. You don’t see very many games where both teams are whole.”

Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson

On bouncing back after tough losses:

"Nobody likes to lose. Nobody wants to come into work like 'Alright, we lost the day before, like, so let's just lose again.' Nobody wants to do that. Everybody wants to win. So I think we all – in this locker room, we all share that common goal, that same feeling. So when we come in the next day if we have tough loss, it's like, 'It's a new day, new game. Let's get the W.'"

On Willy Hernangómez stepping into the starting lineup:

"If you know Willy as a person, whether Willy plays or not, Willy's always a positive energetic guy and he's just a great dude to be around. So when we said that Willy was going to be in the starting lineup, nobody had any worries about Willy. We knew he was going to come in and do his thing."

Pelicans Center Willy Hernangómez

On where his positivity comes from:

"I don't know. It's just, I think that I come from a family, the way my parents taught me since I was young. I think my brother and sister, we have the same energy, the same attitude. So (I) just try to enjoy every day, to have fun out there playing the game of basketball, and when opportunities are there, just try to play hard."

On the team being able to bounce back after tough losses:

"I think one of the good things about playing in this league is that we have too many games. After great wins like today or tough losses like we had last week, you've always got to keep focusing on the next one. And now, with the situation with COVID, you have too many games in two days, so you’ve got to be focused on what you can do better, what you can improve. You don't have too much time to practice. You are going to be always in film sessions, in stuff like that. So just try to be ready, just try to learn about those mistakes we are making and keep getting better, getting better, and we're helping each other to get better too."



