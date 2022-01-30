Pelicans vs. Celtics Postgame Quotes 1-29-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what the team changed in the second half:

"We just decided that we were going to fight. At the start of the game, they (Celtics) knocked us on our heels early by getting to the paint. Everything was easy for them. Then for the second half we had a talk at half time. The guys came out with much better intent to execute with much better communication defensively. That was the difference."

On the improvement and growth of Jose Alvarado's game:

"Jose is a spark for us whenever he touches the floor. Good things happen as he brings energy and he defends. He is getting more comfortable with the offense and getting guys involved. We see a ton of positives from him."

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado

On how confident he is right now with his shooting:

"Just getting in my groove. I'm working my butt off every day. Just the shots fell in for me today, but that's just who I am. I believe in myself at a high level, but also my teammates and my coaching staff just giving me that confidence, and they continue telling me just to be myself and today, it fell down today."

On what allowed them to get back in the game after falling behind:

"Energy (and) getting stops. Their two best players…Obviously, that was the game plan, to not let them beat us, and that's what they did. But, once we got stops and once we played more aggressive than them, you could see that was most of the game plan and we just fell short today."

Pelicans Guard/Forward Garrett Temple

On the slow start and what allowed them to get back into the game:

"Yeah, that's an understatement. We definitely dug too much of a hole. The pace that we were able to play with in the second half. Jose (Alvarado) came in and gave us an amazing spark. It wasn't his ability to score, but just the pace that he was able to play with, get downhill, getting stops. I think the zone threw them off a little bit, but that hole that we dug in the first half showed to be too much to overcome."

On Jose Alvarado's energy:

"That's why he's been able to crack the rotation. Took that opportunity and no matter what he does offensively in terms of points, he's able to bring that energy that pace, you know, bring that defensive energy that changes pace for us when he comes into the game, so we need him to continue to do that. Obviously, 8-of-11, that also helps us too."