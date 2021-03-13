Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 3-12-21 | 2020-21 NBA

Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy

On the bench consistency:

“We started OK (in the) first quarter and then the bench built it a little bit. Then the starters came back in, which sometimes has been a problem for us. They came back in the second quarter and really took it forward, then came out of the locker room and put it away…which has not always been the case either. It was a pretty consistent effort tonight. Those kinds of games are feelgood games for teams when everybody plays. We unfortunately let Minnesota do it at our expense last night. It’s a fun night for a team when everyone gets in the game, gets to play, and gets to be a part of it.”

On the performance of Jaxson Hayes over the past few games:

“He’s been good. He’s doing what we need him to do. That has emerged as probably – I wouldn’t even say probably, that has emerged as our deepest position right now. We’re three deep (at center) with quality guys. Jaxson’s played well and brings that energy to the game and we just want him to continue with that.”

Pelicans Center Jaxson Hayes

On what the coaches told him he needed to do to get back into the rotation:

"They really just kept on telling me to stay ready. I was just kind of working out with D House (Player Development Coach Darnell Lazare) and lifting with (Director of Sports Science and Performance Daniel) Bove and doing my extra conditioning, just staying ready. They just told me to stay ready pretty much, just learn and get better from that little experience."

On what he's learned from Steven Adams:

"He always teaches me little keys to being a big man, just positioning so I can go get offensive rebounds, just little stuff like that. And just watching him play, I mean hopefully I can be in the league as long as him and just watch what he does and try to emulate that."

Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram

On his approach early on in this game:

"My approach was just to make sure I brought everybody with me tonight, going in with intensity, a sense of urgency on the offensive and defensive end, just communicating and doing whatever I can to affect the offense and defense without forcing it and doing it the right way."

On sustaining the level of play for all four quarters:

"The energy in the room was good. We knew exactly what we wanted to do. We played loose. We played free. Everybody got to their strengths on the basketball floor and we continued to do it. We knew in the third quarter that we had to make a huge push so we can keep the momentum in the game, and that's what we did.