Pelicans vs. Cavaliers Postgame Quotes 12-28-2021

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On the team’s confidence level tonight:

"That's the way we have to play. In any sport or anything you do in life, you have to be confident in what you're doing, and the guys have confidence because they put the work in. Garrett (Temple), (Jared Harper) Harp, all of the guys...they're in the gym every day. You guys see them. They're putting the work in, and it translates. That's why no matter what happens we can go out and give ourselves a chance. It doesn't mean we're going to win every game, but it's a huge blessing to have a group like this that comes in everyday and enjoys being around each other and they just hoop. It's fun."

On the role that Garrett Temple played tonight:

"You know what, he didn't have a great first half. He struggled a bit, and then he just stuck with it. I think it just started with him on the defensive end. (He was) guarding their best guys. (Ricky) Rubio...guarding him on the ball. He got himself going. (He) hit a couple of buckets, and I said it earlier, in the press conference, Garrett has been huge for us all season on and off the floor and tonight was another example of that."

Pelicans Forward Herbert Jones

On whether it was a conscious effort to score more or if it was more a flow of the game:

"I would say it was how the game flowed. I mean with some guys being out, they told me that I had to be more aggressive and that's what I tried to do. I mean, I feel like my teammates did a great job finding me on the cuts and just flowing confidence into me throughout the game, regardless I know there was a couple shots that I didn't take early on, and they were just saying 'Just go out and play your game, don't try to think too much,’ and that's what I did.”

On being able to rally back from being down 23-points:

"It just shows the fight that we have. We stayed together. The energy was kind of low at the beginning. We picked it up and we just stayed together, regardless of what was going on. The adversity we faced, we just stayed together and fought through it."

Pelicans Guard-Forward Garrett Temple

On when he first realized how good Herbert Jones is:

"It's crazy you say that. Mark (Bartelstein) is in my opinion, in Herb's opinion, the best agent in the business. Shout out to Priority Sports. I talked to Mark today, and we just talked about the season. The first time though I called him. I called Mark Bartelstein, our first day in Nashville. Herb (Herbert Jones) was guarding Jared Harper on the play and held him down the entire time. It was like a six-second span where he was trying to go one on one and Herb ended up blocking his step-back three-point attempt. I called Mark and I said, ‘you were right about this guy.’ Then (I) got to know Herb as a person, and he's just the epitome of a great teammate (and a) great player. He's somebody that you want on your team. He's going to be in this league for a very, very long time."

On Herbert Jones’ offensive performance tonight:

"Just being aggressive man, doing what he does. His ability to cut off-ball is really big for us and his ability to finish in the paint. I think, he was the SEC Player of the Year for a reason. Him and I talk a lot and he says 'I just, I don't do much. I just play off the guys that are playing with me.' But his ability to really handle the ball, get downhill, finish, put pressure on defense at the rim, we needed that especially without Josh (Hart) tonight. Then give a lot of credit to him and coach for putting a lot of work at the three-point line. He's really shooting the ball with a lot of confidence. Fred Vinson has done a great job with him there so the sky is the limit for him, if he can just get his foot behind the line."