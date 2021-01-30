Pelicans vs. Bucks Postgame Quotes (1/29/21) | 2020-21 NBA

HEAD COACH STAN VAN GUNDY

On what this win means for team morale:

“I don’t know that it says anything. I do think the first 30 minutes of the game show the possibilities at least of what we can be. Granted, we were making a lot of shots, but for 30 minutes we even guarded pretty well. Then, we didn’t really guard at all in the last 18 minutes. But for 30 minutes, I think it showed the possibilities of what we can be.”

On the key to closing out the second half:

“The biggest thing is that we didn’t give the ball away – that was good down the stretch. We didn’t give the ball away, and that’s key. Even though we still gave up buckets, we made them take a little bit of time. They didn’t get anything quick and easy, so we had enough to hang on. I didn’t think we finished it great, but we did enough to get the win and that’s important.”

FORWARD ZION WILLIAMSON

On how big it was to have good ball movement:

"It's big for us to have the ball movement. Everybody was touching the ball, everybody's getting the feel for it. It gives everybody confidence on the offensive end which translates to the defensive end."

On how meaningful it was to beat a really good team tonight:

"Every win matters to us because each one win is one win on the record. We're trying to win all of them if possible, but we'll take this win and continue on to the next game."

CENTER STEVEN ADAMS

On his 20-rebound performance tonight:

“If you miss as many shots as I do, mate…you better bloody do something else.”

On how hard it is to scout Giannis Antetokounmpo:

”You know how the NBA is. You can scout as much as you want. Doing it is another thing. The coaches will say, ‘OK, here is the move he really likes.’ Well guess what, mate? That move is really tough to guard.”