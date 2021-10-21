Pelicans vs. 76ers Postgame Quotes 10-20-2021

Philadelphia 76ers at New Orleans Pelicans postgame quotes from October 20, 2021.

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green

On what you would’ve like to see differently in tonight’s game:

“Credit to Philadelphia, that's a veteran team and they have been doing it for a while. Nine/eight minutes left in the 4th quarter, they just turned it up. A couple of mistakes on our part but our guys went out and played extremely hard for three and half of four quarters. It is something to build on. We do have a lot of positives to build on, but a tough night overall not winning the game. There are a ton of positives we can take from this game.”

On the evaluation of the starting backcourt and if it is a working progress:

"Yes, it is still a work in progress. We will continue to look at which lineups play well together. I like what this group did, and the starting backcourt took care of the ball. We got quality shots, and I thought we got to the basket but didn't necessarily get the whistle. We need to earn that. That's a veteran team, and they have been in these moments before. They know to win down the stretch, but we will get there. We will definitely get there."

Pelicans Guard Devonte’ Graham

On what went well in this game that they can continue to build on:

"Executing. I think we did a pretty good job especially out of time outs. Play with a little bit more pace, coach was telling us. But I feel like guys had a rhythm, playing well together, sharing the ball, having fun out there, so we just got to get that last quarter and half together."

On what the team needs to do to address that stretch where the offense got stagnant in the second half:

"Yeah, that's on me. I’ve got to do a better job getting guys, putting guys in a better position, calling out different plays, getting guys situated whether that's just getting into rub pick and rolls, or getting BI (Brandon Ingram) or whoever, so that's definitely on me."

Pelicans Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker

On how he felt the back court played tonight:

"I mean, I felt comfortable from the beginning, just because everyone is trying to play to win. I think we're all great players, and I trust our offense, I trust each other. So, we play together, we talk through things, we might see something different, but it was our first official game together. We're still kind of learning and growing. A lot of changes are going to come, and we’ve just got to grind away."

On his first game in the starting back court with Devonte' Graham:

"I love playing with Te' (Devonte' Graham), great player, confident player, sees the game well, and very unselfish. He's a true point guard, wants to get his guys going, can shoot the ball, scoring threat. I didn't see anything I didn't expect because that's the type of player I know he is, and I know he can provide for us any given night."