Pelicans complete three-team trade with Lakers, Wizards

The New Orleans Pelicans have completed a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards, acquiring guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, forward Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, De’Andre Hunter, and two future first round draft picks, in exchange for forward Anthony Davis. Additionally, the Lakers have traded guard Isaac Bonga, forward Jemerrio Jones and forward/center Mo Wagner, as well as a future second-round draft pick, to the Washington Wizards.

“Anthony’s impact upon the Pelicans’ franchise and our region over the past seven seasons has been profound,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “We are mindful and appreciative of his contributions. We are similarly appreciative of the opportunity we have as we move into the next phase of Pelicans basketball. The tremendous additions to our family that we announce here today represent the selflessness, competitive desire, and off-court character we intend build around.”

Ball, 6-6, 190, has appeared in 99 games for Los Angeles after being drafted with the number two overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of UCLA, averaging 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Hart, 6-5, 215, who was selected by the Lakers with the 30th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Villanova, has appeared in 130 career games, averaging 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Ingram, 6-9, 190, has appeared in 190 career regular season games in Los Angeles after being selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke University, averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists. This past season, Ingram averaged a career-best 18.3 points over 52 games.

Hunter, 6-7, 225, appeared in 71 games over two seasons while enrolled at the University of Virginia, holding career averages of 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. During his sophomore season, Hunter helped lead the Cavaliers to the 2019 Men’s National Championship, averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while earning Second-Team All-American honors from the NABC and Third-Team All-American Honors from the AP, USBWA and Sporting News.

Davis, 6-10, 253, appeared in 466 career regular-season games for New Orleans, holding averages of 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 2.1 blocks. A six-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive Team selection, Davis leaves as the franchise’s all-time leader in several categories including points, rebounds and blocks. The University of Kentucky product was selected first overall by the franchise in the 2012 NBA Draft.