Pelicans at Timberwolves Postgame Quotes 10-23-2021

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On the Pelicans fight in the second half…

“It’s something we just have to continue to work on. I love our fight. Our guys went out and they fought, especially in the second half we climbed back into it, but we do have to take care of the ball and we got to execute better.”

On turnovers being correctable errors…

“We are just shooting ourselves in the foot. We have to keep the game simple. Come down, run our offense in transition, keep the game simple. When we do, we get really great shots, quality shots. It’s something we have to continue to teach, continue to talk about and frankly continue to get better at. If we take care of the basketball, if we get quality shots.”

On minutes the Pelicans starters had to play…

“Well hopefully we’re not in this situation where Brandon [Ingram] and Devonte’ [Graham] and Jonas [Valanciunas] and those guys are playing heavy minutes like this on the back-to-back but they wanted to play and we needed them out there in order to give ourselves a chance to win the game. We’ll continue to get better, like I said. Our bench will get better. We’ll get healthy. We’ll get guys in the rotation. It’ll help those guys so they are not playing heavy, heavy minutes, especially on a second night of a back to back.”

PELICANS GUARD DEVONTE’ GRAHAM

On turnovers…

“I mean it’s just the obvious, you can’t win games like that. So, you keep saying that every game, it’s kind of like beating a dead horse. We was in the game, that’s the crazy part about it. If we cut the turnovers in half, we could be up 15 points. We obviously keep saying the same thing, ‘we gotta take care of the ball, we gotta take care of the ball.’ Until then…we gotta live with our mistakes.”

On where he is with the offense…

“I’m still good, like I said. This is the NBA, you got us, you got Dallas. The fact that we were in the game, obviously we were defending well. We didn’t make shots tonight, I didn’t make shots tonight and we turned the ball over, so we take care of that and we put ourselves in even better situation.”

PELICANS CENTER JONAS VALANCIUNAS

On how he’s feeling now about how the team is offensively...

“Well, as you said, we need to stop turning the ball over. I felt like the second half was good for us. We were in the game. Just those again, turnovers. If we can take care of the ball better, I think we’d win the game.”

On how things are with adjusting to young players playing and his spot on the offense…

“It’s not just the young guys, you know, we all do it now. We’ll try to figure out how to play with each other. New group, new players, new coaching staff. It’s going to take some time. It’s not going to be overnight. Some teams are struggling to start, especially the fresh groups, new groups, so we got to just stay humble, fight every night. You know, I think today we put up a great fight. You know, the result is not what we wanted to, but we fought ‘til the end, and you know, we gotta keep building that. Sounds like a broken record but most important thing to stay together and keep believing what we do, keep believing in ourselves and coaching staff and everybody who’s in the locker room and we going to be good.”