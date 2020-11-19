Alabama Athletics
Pelicans select Kira Lewis Jr. with the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft
Sophomore guard averaged 18.5 points during the 2019-20 season for Alabama
With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected guard Kira Lewis Jr. from the University of Alabama.
Lewis averaged 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists in his sophomore season at Alabama. He was also named to the 2019 SEC All-Freshman Team and helped lead Team USA to the gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Men's Basketball U-19 World Cup.
The Pelicans also have three picks in the second round (39th, 42nd, and 60th). Fans can stay updated with the team’s picks and additional coverage throughout the night on Pelicans Draft Central.
No. 13 Pick: Kira Lewis Jr., New Orleans Pelicans— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 19, 2020
Ranked 9th in the NCAA and 1st in the SEC in points created by passes out of the pick and roll (10 PPG)
Full Scouting Report: https://t.co/h3Ov3C7q6U pic.twitter.com/q8v6hdzQi3
