Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Westchester Knicks

November 26, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Williams, 6-7, 210, who was originally assigned to Westchester on November 22 pursuant to the flexible assignment system, appeared in two games for the Knicks, averaging 14.5 points on .542 shooting from the field, 14.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks in 29.4 minutes.

Williams has appeared in five games for New Orleans, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.