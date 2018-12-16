Pelicans recall Kenrich Williams from Texas Legends

December 16, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled rookie forward Kenrich Williams from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.

Williams, 6-7, 210, who was on this third G League assignment (first with Texas), appeared in two games with the Legends, averaging 15.0 points while shooting .481 from the field and .429 from three-point range, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. In seven total G League games this season (five with Westchester), Williams has averaged 13.9 points on .519 shooting from the floor, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks. Williams has appeared in seven games for the Pelicans, averaging 1.0 points in 4.6 minutes per game.