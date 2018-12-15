Pelicans recall Frank Jackson from Texas Legends

December 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team recalled rookie guard Frank Jackson from the Texas Legends of the NBA G League.

Jackson, 6-3, 205, who was on his second assignment with Texas, appeared in the Legends’ 137-110 win over Austin on Friday night, recording 20 points, three assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes. Jackson now holds averages of 26.8 points on .513 shooting from the floor and .900 from the free throw line, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games in the G League with the Legends.

Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.5 points in 12.4 minutes per contest.