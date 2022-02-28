New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans embraces Kent Bazemore #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers after the game on February 27, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Pelicans at Lakers Postgame Quotes 2-27-2022

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Feb 28, 2022

WILLIE GREEN, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On the defensive effort:

“Just a credit to our guys once again buying into the game plan, having game plan discipline., knowing that this team is a team that wants to attack you by getting into the paint. We just wanted to have active hands, be aggressive in our pick and roll coverages and just try to cause as many deflections as possible and the guys went out tonight and executed wire to wire.”

On the two-game win streak:

“It’s been great. Coming out of the break, just getting back to practice, making some adjustments, making some tweaks to our defense, and then just sitting down the guys and just talking about the opportunity that’s in front of us. This is a great way to start by getting these two wins.”

On Devonte’ Graham’s performance tonight

“Devonte’ has been great. He’s coming in and being aggressive. We’re going to look to him to continue to do that. Come in the game, be aggressive, be in the right spots defensively. He’s given us a huge lift off the bench.”

BRANDON INGRAM, PELICANS FORWARD

On the performance tonight:

“It was fun. It’s always fun when everybody’s involved on the offensive and defensive end. We were just out there having fun, laughing, and playing the game the right way. Everybody contributed in a big way tonight. It was fuel for our team, especially in the next few games.”

On him and CJ McCollum eight tallying eight assists tonight:

“Just making the right plays. We do the easy part, making the passes, they have to make the shots. They’re making us look good when they do it. It was good for everybody. Everybody had a little extra pop tonight.”

On what contributes to his chemistry with CJ McCollum:

“Us caring about the game of basketball. He’s very similar in his approach, in the way he watches film, in the way he communicates. He’s receptive of information. We’ve had conversations. Not in depth, but just on the floor, things in the moment, what he sees on the floor and how we can be better while we’re on the floor.”

DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, PELICANS GUARD

On tonight’s outcome:

“Great man, fun to be around, fun to be in the game. On the bench watching it, just everybody having fun. Playing hard. We just executed the game plan, everything Coach wanted us to do. Defensively, we just played great defense. Everybody helping each other, being in the right spots. Overall, great game.”

On being told he would be coming off the bench:

“He just pretty much told me he wanted me to be the same player, but coming off the bench, he wanted me to be even more aggressive. Even these past couple of games he told me I need to look to score more, shoot the ball more, just get to the paint. Good things happen when I’m aggressive and attacking. Same thing, just coming off the bench, I’ve played this role before.”

On coming back after the break:

“Definitely locked in. That starts with [CJ McCollum] and BI [Brandon Ingram], just coming out, being aggressive. Being under control. Like I said, making life easier for everybody. The coaching staff, with our game plan and what we need to do to beat these guys, has all been great.”

Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.

2021-22 Game 61: Pelicans at Lakers

Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95
Game Recap: Pelicans 123, Lakers 95

The Pelicans defeated the Lakers, 123-95. CJ McCollum led the Pelicans with 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Brandon Ingram added 19 points, five rebounds & eight assists in the win.
Feb 28, 2022  |  00:01
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Devonte' Graham on running the second unit | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:05
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Brandon Ingram on big win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  05:05
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22
Willie Green on blowout win | Pelicans-Lakers Postgame 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' win against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  04:35
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers
CJ McCollum (22 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 28, 2022  |  01:59
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Brandon Ingram (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram highlights vs the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:55
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22
Jonas Valanciunas (19 points) Highlights vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2/27/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas highlights vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on February 27, 2022.
Feb 27, 2022  |  01:37
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Devonte' Graham finishes the floater high off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Brandon Ingram with a fast break dunk
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22
New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers 2-27-22

New Orleans Pelicans with a 11-0 Run vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 02/27/2022
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas triple to extend big lead | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas with a triple to extend the big lead against the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:15
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Herbert Jones goes crosscourt for the fast break slam vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jaxson Hayes with a chase down block
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

Jose Alvarado bounce pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:00
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights
Brandon Ingram rainbows it in off the glass | Pelicans-Lakers Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with the up and under scoops shot off the glass vs. the Los Angeles Lakers (2/27/2022).
Feb 27, 2022  |  00:23
