Pelicans at Lakers Postgame Quotes 2-27-2022

WILLIE GREEN, PELICANS HEAD COACH

On the defensive effort:

“Just a credit to our guys once again buying into the game plan, having game plan discipline., knowing that this team is a team that wants to attack you by getting into the paint. We just wanted to have active hands, be aggressive in our pick and roll coverages and just try to cause as many deflections as possible and the guys went out tonight and executed wire to wire.”

On the two-game win streak:

“It’s been great. Coming out of the break, just getting back to practice, making some adjustments, making some tweaks to our defense, and then just sitting down the guys and just talking about the opportunity that’s in front of us. This is a great way to start by getting these two wins.”

On Devonte’ Graham’s performance tonight

“Devonte’ has been great. He’s coming in and being aggressive. We’re going to look to him to continue to do that. Come in the game, be aggressive, be in the right spots defensively. He’s given us a huge lift off the bench.”

BRANDON INGRAM, PELICANS FORWARD

On the performance tonight:

“It was fun. It’s always fun when everybody’s involved on the offensive and defensive end. We were just out there having fun, laughing, and playing the game the right way. Everybody contributed in a big way tonight. It was fuel for our team, especially in the next few games.”

On him and CJ McCollum eight tallying eight assists tonight:

“Just making the right plays. We do the easy part, making the passes, they have to make the shots. They’re making us look good when they do it. It was good for everybody. Everybody had a little extra pop tonight.”

On what contributes to his chemistry with CJ McCollum:

“Us caring about the game of basketball. He’s very similar in his approach, in the way he watches film, in the way he communicates. He’s receptive of information. We’ve had conversations. Not in depth, but just on the floor, things in the moment, what he sees on the floor and how we can be better while we’re on the floor.”

DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, PELICANS GUARD

On tonight’s outcome:

“Great man, fun to be around, fun to be in the game. On the bench watching it, just everybody having fun. Playing hard. We just executed the game plan, everything Coach wanted us to do. Defensively, we just played great defense. Everybody helping each other, being in the right spots. Overall, great game.”

On being told he would be coming off the bench:

“He just pretty much told me he wanted me to be the same player, but coming off the bench, he wanted me to be even more aggressive. Even these past couple of games he told me I need to look to score more, shoot the ball more, just get to the paint. Good things happen when I’m aggressive and attacking. Same thing, just coming off the bench, I’ve played this role before.”

On coming back after the break:

“Definitely locked in. That starts with [CJ McCollum] and BI [Brandon Ingram], just coming out, being aggressive. Being under control. Like I said, making life easier for everybody. The coaching staff, with our game plan and what we need to do to beat these guys, has all been great.”