Pelicans issue statement on the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern

January 1, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans released the following statement:

The New Orleans Pelicans organization mourns the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern.

Mr. Stern was a catalyst in professional basketball returning to New Orleans in 2002. His commitment to the New Orleans community and the Gulf South region was further shown when he guided the franchise through an ownership transition to Tom Benson in 2012.

A transcendent figure among all sports commissioners, we will always remember Mr. Stern’s leadership and dedication to the NBA, and the lasting impact he leaves on the game of basketball.

We send our deepest condolences to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and the entire Stern family.