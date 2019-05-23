Pelicans employees discuss their roles in hugely-popular lottery-night video

Trent Giddings, first year with Pelicans “All of us had to be in the office just in case we won, but we didn’t really prepare ourselves mentally that it was a real possibility to actually get the No. 1 pick. We were just happy to be in the top four picks – that was crazy in itself when that happened. But as it got closer, I said to myself, ‘I’m getting on this table if we win. I’m going to go nuts!’ It was such a surreal moment and refreshing news, especially after we had gone through such a long season. It’s been funny to have people who know I work here, but don’t really follow the Pelicans much, look for me in the video. They were like, ‘Woah, Trent’s in it!’ And a lot of my clients loved it, to see how genuinely pumped I was.”