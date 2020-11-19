Pelicans complete trade with Jazz

NOVEMBER 19, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired a 2022 second round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for the draft rights to Elijah Hughes, the 39th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Following one season at East Carolina, Hughes transferred to Syracuse where he appeared in 66 games over two seasons and averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. As a sophomore in 2018-19, he was named to the All-ACC First Team after averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Hughes finished his junior campaign as the ACC’s leading scorer during the 2019-20 season, while averaging an ACC-high 19.0 points per game.