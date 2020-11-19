Pelicans complete trade with Hornets

NOVEMBER 19, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired a 2024 second round pick from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for the draft rights to Nick Richards, the 42nd overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Richards played three seasons at Kentucky, appearing in 105 games and averaging 7.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, while finishing third in school history in career field goal percentage (62.8%). As a junior in 2019-20, he was named to the All-SEC First Team and the SEC All-Defensive Team after averaging 14.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes over 31 games played.