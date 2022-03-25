Pelicans vs Bulls Postgame Quotes 3-24-2022

Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green On the defense improving throughout the game:

“We talked about it during the huddle but our guys know that 39 points in the first quarter is not acceptable to win a game. We all talked about it and held each other accountable to come out better. They did to their credit. They came out and executed the game plan defensively that led directly to our ability to play offense.”

On the energy of the crowd and playing with playoff intensity:

"Most definitely. Our crowd and fans were great. The energy in the building was fantastic. Those are the types of games that we have to come in and execute especially in the second half. We executed on both ends of the floor but our defense was stifling. We are proud of our guys and what we did tonight."

Pelicans Guard Devonte’ Graham On what the key to sparking the performance in the final quarter:

"After the first quarter, coach was just on us about defense and guarding. Obviously, Zach (Lavine) is going to do what Zach do, but you’ve got to make other guys beat you, and we all got to be on one string defensively. So, I think our defense stepped up second quarter through the fourth, and then we made plays offensively."

On where the locker room is in terms of growing together:

"I mean, that's just what we've been preaching all year. We've all got to do it together. Obviously, we got guys who can score the ball, CJ (McCollum), one-on-one, and we’ve just got to come and do our part and be aggressive. We work hard so, we just come out and put it all on the court."

Pelicans Guard Jose Alvarado On what it took to close it out in the fourth quarter:

"Just trust each other, trust in our work, and, coming together as a team, and just being us. We're getting a win (and) we're figuring it out. As the season comes to a close, we're trying to finish with that ninth (seed) for a play-in game. We're just trying to figure it out, make sure we continue being us and trust in us."

On what gave him energy in the fourth quarter:

"They gave me the ball at the right time, at the right spot, and me just trusting my work. I come in every day trying to be the best version of myself and today went really well.