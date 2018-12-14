Pelicans assign Frank Jackson and Kenrich Williams to Texas Legends

December 13, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned rookies Frank Jackson and Kenrich Williams to the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, pursuant to the flexible assignment system.

Jackson, 6-4, 202, who was recently assigned to Texas, appeared in three games for the Legends while averaging 29.0 points on .516 shooting from the floor, 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Jackson has appeared in 16 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.5 points in 12.4 minutes per contest.

Williams, 6-7, 210, has been assigned two times this season to the Westchester Knicks, appearing in five total games while averaging 13.4 points on .547 shooting from the floor, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks. Williams has appeared in seven games for the Pelicans, averaging 1.0 points in 4.6 minutes per game.