Pelicans announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 roster and mini-camp schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced its roster and mini-camp schedule ahead of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans will hold a mini-camp from July 2-4 on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with media availability following. Assistant Coach Fred Vinson will serve as head coach of the Pelicans’ Summer League team.

New Orleans will begin summer league play on July 5 with a primetime matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center with the New York Knicks on ESPN, followed by games against the Washington Wizards on ESPN, Chicago Bulls on NBA TV, and Cleveland Cavaliers on ESPN2 at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 6, 8, and 10, respectively, before beginning the single-elimination tournament.

For the second consecutive year, every MGM Resorts NBA Summer League game will air live on television, with ESPN networks and NBA TV combining to televise a record number of games. For the third consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with 43 games on its linear television networks (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

In addition to television coverage, all Pelicans Summer League games will be broadcast on the team’s new radio flagship station, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2019 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Pelicans 2019 Summer League Roster (subject to change)

# Name Pos. Ht. Last Team Played For 20 Jalen Adams G 6-3 Connecticut Huskies (NCAA) 41 Javon Bess G/F 6-6 St. Louis Billikens (NCAA) 5 Trevon Bluiett G 6-5 New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 0 Tony Carr G 6-5 Pallacanestro Cantu (Italy) 45 Zylan Cheatham F 6-8 Arizona State Sun Devils (NCAA) 24 Aubrey Dawkins G 6-6 UCF Knights (NCAA) 14 Makoto Hiejima G 6-3 Brisbane Bullets (Australia) 15 Frank Jackson G 6-3 New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 32 London Perrantes G 6-2 Cholet Basket (France) 42 Luke Petrasek F 6-10 Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) 34 Kenrich Williams F 6-7 New Orleans Pelicans (NBA) 1 Zion Williamson F 6-7 Duke Blue Devils (NCAA) 35 Christian Wood C 6-11 New Orleans Pelicans (NBA)

Pelicans 2019 Summer League Mini-Camp Schedule

Pelicans 2019 Summer League Schedule