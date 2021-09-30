Pelicans announce 2021 preseason broadcast schedule

September 30, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2021 preseason broadcast schedule. Bally Sports New Orleans will televise the Pelicans’ preseason home game at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 6. New Orleans’ preseason road contests at Minnesota, Chicago and Utah will be available for fans to watch via livestream by visiting Pelicans.com/live.

The livestream will start at tip-off and will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini and Daniel Sallerson on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules.

All of the Pelicans’ preseason games will be available on ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM.

2021 PELICANS PRESEASON BROADCAST SCHEDULE