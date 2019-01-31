Pelicans and Saints mourn passing of Chuck Edwards

January 31, 2019

The New Orleans Pelicans and New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of public address announcer Chuck Edwards.

"We are filled with sadness at this tragic news of Chuck’s passing. The legion of our fans with the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans will miss Chuck enormously and will remember his presence, his warmth, and his voice."

Edwards, a native of Gulfport, Miss., first joined the Saints organization as a game host/emcee in 1997 and in recent years served as the entertainment announcer on gamedays. He served as the public address announcer for the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans since the 2007 season.

Edwards will be honored at the Pelicans contest at the Smoothie King Center on Monday, February 4 and at a future Saints game in 2019.

A visitation for the family and friends of Edwards will take place at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., followed by a funeral at 7:00. Flowers can be ordered for the visitation and funeral at www.riemannfamily.com.