Panzura postgame wrap: Pacers 118, Pelicans 116 (OT)

Indiana pulled off a late mini-miracle Monday, handing New Orleans an excruciating defeat. Despite trailing by 10 points in the final minutes of regulation - and six with under 30 seconds left - the Pacers forced overtime by draining a pair of three-pointers, the second set up by a costly Pelicans turnover as the hosts tried to protect a 106-103 lead.

New Orleans made the first comeback of the fourth quarter, going on a 19-2 run that turned a seven-point deficit into a 104-94 edge.

In OT, Malcolm Brogdon dropped in a floater from the middle of the lane with less than two seconds to go, the winning basket for Indiana.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans heaved a desperation pass from its baseline to the other end, where Zion Williamson got a hand on it, but the ball deflected out of bounds, just as the final buzzer sounded. It was a very closely contested game for all 53 minutes, with a team holding a two-point edge after a quarter, a half and three periods.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram drew some “M-V-P!” chants for a second consecutive home game from 750 fans in attendance, as the Pelicans put the ball in his hands as much as possible late to let him run the show. Ingram came up with numerous big plays in both the fourth quarter and OT, but needed a bit more help to hold off the Pacers. Ingram finished with 31 points, but took 31 shots as the focus of numerous possessions with the outcome hanging in the balance.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: New Orleans committed too many turnovers with 18, but just as costly was when some of them occurred. The Pacers used a miscue by the Pelicans in their own backcourt to set up Myles Turner’s game-tying three-pointer that led to OT.

19/45: Indiana three-point shooting (42 percent). New Orleans experienced another below average night, going 9/27 (33 percent).

57-42: Pelicans rebounding advantage, led by 11 from Eric Bledsoe. It was the sixth time in seven games that New Orleans won that category.

Revisiting Three Keys to Victory

GOING OLD SCHOOL IN THE PAINT

Foul trouble made for a very frustrating night for the Indiana big-man combination of Domantas Sabonis and Turner, with Turner picking up his fifth personal midway through the third quarter and Sabonis being limited in the first half due to three on him. Then again, Turner made a momentous three-pointer to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation, so it wasn’t all bad by any means. The New Orleans bigs tandem of Williamson and Steven Adams totaled 34 points and 18 rebounds.

KEEP EARNING THOSE FREEBIES

New Orleans entered Monday’s action ranked third in the NBA in foul shots per game (27.7), after finishing 14th in that category last season. For the sixth time this season the Pelicans shot more free throws than their opponent (24-13), but that was little consolation after a bitter defeat.

BUCKLE DOWN IN THE BACKCOURT

The Pelicans did a decent job against Brogdon and Victor Oladipo for the bulk of the game, but ultimately both Pacers came up very large in the fourth quarter and OT, keying the comeback road win with clutch plays.