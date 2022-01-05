New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson Update

Posted: Jan 05, 2022

January 5, 2022

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson will be continuing his rehabilitation away from the team at this time while remaining under the supervision of the Pelicans medical staff.

“Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities. He continues along that path,” stated Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

“As you can imagine, this has been a very difficult process for me,” said Williamson. “I know there’s work to be done in my recovery before I can safely return to the court, but I will continue to put in the time necessary so I can get back on the floor with my team and represent Pelicans fans and the city of New Orleans at the highest level. Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey – my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most.”

Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.

Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22
Brandon Ingram on finding his rhythm, team preparations | Pelicans-Suns Postgame Interview 1/4/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Phoenix Suns on January 4, 2022.
Jan 4, 2022  |  06:32
