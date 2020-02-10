Zion Williamson probable, Brandon Ingram questionable vs. Portland

New Orleans (22-31) was able to post an impressive road victory Saturday at Indiana, despite playing without its two leading scorers this season, but the Pelicans could have one and possibly both players back in uniform for Tuesday's key Western Conference matchup vs. Portland in the Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson is listed as probable on Monday's injury report, while Brandon Ingram is questionable. Williamson sat out the game against the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain, while Ingram was sidelined by a right ankle sprain. New Orleans registered a 124-117 win.

The other players on the New Orleans injury report – Kenrich Williams and Darius Miller – are both listed as out. Williams has right lower back soreness, while Miller has been sidelined all of 2019-20 due to right Achilles surgery.