Zion Williamson Medical Update

December 11, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on Zion Williamson:

“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing. Additional updates will be provided as warranted.”