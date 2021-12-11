New Orleans Pelicans v New York Knicks
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the New York Knicks on April 18, 2021 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson Medical Update

Posted: Dec 11, 2021

December 11, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on Zion Williamson:

“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing. Additional updates will be provided as warranted.”

Willie Green on defensive improvements, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media about the team's defensive improvements and Brandon Ingram's leadership following the team's practice on December 11, 2021.

Willie Green on defensive improvements, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
Dec 11, 2021  |  04:34
Herbert Jones on starting lineup's effectiveness, Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
Dec 11, 2021  |  03:17
Jonas Valanciunas on Friday's win, Herbert Jones | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
Dec 11, 2021  |  03:35
Ochsner Hero: Mike Diab and Matthew Scott
Dec 11, 2021  |  00:45
Josh Hart on his performance in tonight's win | Pelicans Postgame 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  07:08
Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart | Pelicans Postgame 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  03:07
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, win versus Pistons | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  04:35
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Dec 10, 2021  |  01:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Dec 10, 2021  |  01:35
Garrett Temple with the 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:18
Willy Hernangomez with the dunk | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:17
Block by Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans vs Pistons
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram with the 4-point play | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:19
Brandon Ingram with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Detroit Pistons
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:55
Josh Hart goes under the rim for the layup | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram with the tough fade-away | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:11
Devonte' Graham on limiting turnovers | Pelicans-Pistons Shootaround 12-10-21
Dec 10, 2021  |  05:32
Is Home Alone a Christmas Movie? Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans Debate
Dec 10, 2021  |  00:58
Willie Green relates to Kira Lewis Jr. injury, talks roster | Pelicans Practice 12-9-21
Dec 9, 2021  |  05:31
Tomáš Satoranský talks Kira Lewis Jr., extended role | Pelicans Practice 12-9-21
Dec 9, 2021  |  06:30
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:58
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  01:55
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  04:52
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:40
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  05:29
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:01
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:00
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Dec 8, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
Dec 8, 2021  |  02:11
