Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Zion Williamson Medical Update
December 11, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on Zion Williamson:
“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing. Additional updates will be provided as warranted.”
Willie Green on defensive improvements, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media about the team's defensive improvements and Brandon Ingram's leadership following the team's practice on December 11, 2021.
All Videos
Willie Green on defensive improvements, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks with the media about the team's defensive improvements and Brandon Ingram's leadership following the team's practice on December 11, 2021.
| 04:34
Herbert Jones on starting lineup's effectiveness, Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about the chemistry of the team following the team's practice on December 11, 2021.
| 03:17
Jonas Valanciunas on Friday's win, Herbert Jones | Pelicans Practice 12-11-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks with the media about Friday's win over the Pistons and the effectiveness of the starting lineup following the team's practice on December 11, 2021.
| 03:35
Ochsner Hero: Mike Diab and Matthew Scott
The New Orleans Pelicans celebrate Mike Diab and Matthew Scott as our latest Ochsner Health Heroes. Mike and Matthew are Respiratory Therapists on Ochsner’s Flight Care Team providing services on the neonatal and pediatric transport team. The Pelicans and Ochsner recognize the duo for their military service and commitment to our country and to the community they continue to serve.
| 00:45
Josh Hart on his performance in tonight's win | Pelicans Postgame 12-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following Friday night's win against the Detroit Pistons.
| 07:08
Brandon Ingram on Josh Hart | Pelicans Postgame 12-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Friday night's win versus the Detroit Pistons.
| 03:07
Willie Green on Brandon Ingram, win versus Pistons | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following Friday night's win versus the Detroit Pistons.
| 04:35
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 26 points vs. Detroit Pistons
| 01:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. Detroit Pistons
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 17 points vs. Detroit Pistons
| 01:35
Garrett Temple with the 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Garrett Temple with the 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram
| 00:18
Willy Hernangomez with the dunk | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Willy Hernangomez with the dunk off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
| 00:17
Block by Willy Hernangomez | Pelicans vs Pistons
Block by Willy Hernangomez
| 00:10
Brandon Ingram with the 4-point play | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Brandon Ingram with the 4-point play
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Detroit Pistons
Brandon Ingram with 11 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Detroit Pistons
| 00:55
Josh Hart goes under the rim for the layup | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Josh Hart goes under the rim for the layup
| 00:16
Brandon Ingram with the tough fade-away | Pelicans vs Pistons 12-10-21
Brandon Ingram with the tough fade-away
| 00:11
Devonte' Graham on limiting turnovers | Pelicans-Pistons Shootaround 12-10-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham post-practice interview ahead of tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons on Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center.
| 05:32
Is Home Alone a Christmas Movie? Josh Hart, New Orleans Pelicans Debate
Do you agree with New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart on whether or not Home Alone is a Christmas movie? The rest of the squad sound off.
| 00:58
Willie Green relates to Kira Lewis Jr. injury, talks roster | Pelicans Practice 12-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
| 05:31
Tomáš Satoranský talks Kira Lewis Jr., extended role | Pelicans Practice 12-9-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomáš Satoranský speaks to the media following practice on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
| 06:30
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 16 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram game highlights vs. Denver Nuggets (12/08/2021).
| 02:03
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 02:58
Pelicans Forward Herb Jones Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones game highlights vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
| 01:55
Herbert Jones | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 04:52
Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 05:40
Willie Green on overtime loss | Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
| 05:29
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas with 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (27 points) Highlights vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
| 00:01
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets
Top Dunks from New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets, 12/08/2021
| 00:00
Josh Hart beats contact on the overtime and-1 | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart absorbs the contact on the overtime and-1 vs. the Denver Nuggets (12/8/2021).
| 00:15
Pelicans 4th quarter highlights vs. Denver Nuggets 12-8-2021
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Denver Nuggets 4th quarter highlights as the game goes into overtime (12/8/2021).
| 02:11
NEXT UP: