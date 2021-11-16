Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Zion Williamson Medical Update
November 16, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.
Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health. Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on November 24, which will determine his availability for full team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly.
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following Saturday's win ve the Memphis Grizzlies.
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks after Saturday night's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Brandon Ingram hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Jaxson Hayes with the slam of the assist by BI | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Brandon Ingram with the slam! | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the steal | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the block and the 3 on the other end | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the sweet bucket off the Josh Hart assist | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 16 points against the Brooklyn Nets.
