Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 13: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 13, 2021 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson Medical Update

Posted: Nov 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts.

Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health. Williamson will undergo further medical imaging on November 24, which will determine his availability for full team workouts. Additional updates will be provided on his anticipated return to play timetable accordingly.

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.

Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  04:39
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  01:44
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks to the media following Monday's loss to the Washington Wizards.
Nov 16, 2021  |  03:56
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 16 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 31 points vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:48
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards

Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Washington Wizards
Nov 15, 2021  |  01:12
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Josh Hart rebounds and lays it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:18
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jaxson Hayes - AND ONE | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:24
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Josh Hart hits a 3 off the Nickeil Alexander-Walker Assist | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:20
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the Josh Hart dime | 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21

Brandon Ingram with 10 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:58
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas with the TOUGH basket | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21

Jonas Valanciunas tips it in | Pelicans at Wizards 11-15-21
Nov 15, 2021  |  00:16
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  05:44
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Jonas Valanciunas Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas speaks to the media following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  03:43
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker speaks following Saturday's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  05:09
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Josh Hart Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans guard Josh Hart speaks following Saturday's win ve the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  09:04
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks after Saturday night's win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.
Nov 13, 2021  |  05:44
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 21 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 13, 2021  |  01:41
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Devonte' Graham scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 13, 2021  |  01:44
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas scores 15 points vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 13, 2021  |  01:57
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 19 vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Nov 13, 2021  |  02:02
Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Herb Jones drains a 3 off the assist by Brandon Ingram
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Brandon Ingram hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Brandon Ingram hits a 3 off the feed by Josh Hart | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:13
Jaxson Hayes with the slam of the assist by BI | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Jaxson Hayes with the slam of the assist by BI | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Jaxson Hayes with the slam of the assist by BI | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram with the slam! | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Brandon Ingram with the slam! | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Brandon Ingram with the slam!
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:14
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the steal | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the steal | Pelicans vs Grizzlies 11-13-21

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the steal
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:12
Jonas Valanciunas with the block and the 3 on the other end | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Jonas Valanciunas with the block and the 3 on the other end | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Jonas Valanciunas with the block and the 3 on the other end.
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the sweet bucket off the Josh Hart assist | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21
Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the sweet bucket off the Josh Hart assist | Pelicans vs. Grizzlies 11-13-21

Nickeil Alexander-Walker with the sweet bucket off the Josh Hart assist
Nov 13, 2021  |  00:10
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker adds 16 points vs. Brooklyn Nets 11/12/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 16 points against the Brooklyn Nets.
Nov 12, 2021  |  01:00
