Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball ruled out for Thursday's game vs. Orlando Magic; Brandon Ingram doubtful

The New Orleans Pelicans will be missing two starters and potentially a third for Thursday's home game vs. the Orlando Magic as star forward Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) and guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) have been ruled out. Star forward Brandon Ingram (right first MTP irritation) was listed as doubtful on an updated Injury Report the team issued Thursday.

The Pelicans (21-25) will face off against the Magic (16-31) at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in 2019, has been on a roll for the Pelicans and is averaging 26.4 points a game while shooting 62.4 percent. Ball is averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season. Ingram is averaging 23.8 points, 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game on 47.5 percent shooting. The Duke product made a clutch shot Monday to help the Pelicans put away the Boston Celtics 115-109.

If Ingram doesn't play Thursday night it will be the first game he has missed this season. It will be the second missed game for Williamson while Ball has played in 38 of the team's 46 games.