Zion Williamson joins Lonzo Ball as out for game at Clippers

Update: Two-plus hours before tip-off, New Orleans downgraded Eric Bledsoe (right eye irritation) to out on its injury report.

New Orleans was already expected to have one change to its starting lineup Wednesday against the LA Clippers, but now it will be two alterations. After Lonzo Ball (bilateral knee tendinopathy) had previously been ruled out of Pelicans-Clippers on Tuesday, Zion Williamson (health and safety protocols) was also deemed out in a Wednesday afternoon update.

Also on the injury report is JJ Redick (probable with right hamstring tightness).