Zion Williamson joins Brandon Ingram as USA Basketball Olympic finalist

Zion Williamson will turn 21 years of age this summer on July 6. Although the exact dates for participation are still being finalized, it’s possible the NBA All-Star forward will be celebrating that milestone birthday alongside a contingent of American basketball players, including New Orleans teammate Brandon Ingram.

Williamson and Ingram, 23, have been selected as two of the 57 USA Basketball candidates to play for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Men’s Team. Ingram was previously named among 42 finalists on Feb. 10, 2020, while Williamson was part of a 15-player group officially announced Thursday morning.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible,” said USAB managing director Jerry Colangelo in a press release. “These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that.”

Per USAB, the rescheduled Summer Games are being held July 23-Aug. 8 in Tokyo, Japan, which will create a quick turnaround for NBA players whose teams advance deep into the playoffs. For example, the NBA Finals are scheduled to conclude July 22 if that series goes the full seven games. NBA teams that advance a round or two will be competing into June, adding to the need for USAB to maintain flexibility in putting together its roster.

Team USA is scheduled to open Olympic preliminary round game action July 25 vs. France.