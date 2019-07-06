Zion Williamson injury update 7-6-19

New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin announced today that Zion Williamson, who left last night’s game against the New York Knicks with a bruised left knee, will not participate in the remainder of the NBA Summer League.

"Zion will move forward from this incident without issue,” said Griffin. “However, in an abundance of caution, we have made the determination that he will not appear in game action for the remainder of the NBA Summer League. He will continue to take part in training and conditioning with our performance team.”